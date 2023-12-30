NHL News and Rumors

Roope Hintz records fifth career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Stars overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

How and when were the three goals scored?

After the Blackhawks went up 2-0 in the first period, Hintz put the Stars on the scoreboard at 11:49 of the first period. Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin and Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia had the assists. Hintz then put the Stars up 3-2 from Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California at 9:23 of the second period. Hintz’s hat trick came with eight seconds left in the extra period. Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland and Robertson had the assists on Hintz’s overtime winner.

Hintz was one of four Stars players to have a multi-point game. The others were Benn (one goal and one assist), Pavelski (one goal and one assist), and Robertson (two assists).

Hintz’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hintz is averaging exactly a point per game this season. In 32 games, he has 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points. Hintz is a +7 with eight penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 77 shots on goal, 130 faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 12 hits, eight takeaways, and 10 giveaways.

Hintz’s other game-winning goal came on November 2 in a 4-3 Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers at 2:37 of the third period. Pavelski and Robertson notched the assists as the Stars went up 4-1 at the time.

Hintz’s two shorthanded points this season also came in Stars wins. He had a shorthanded helper on November 1, in a 4-3 Stars win over the Calgary Flames. Hintz set up Benn with 54 seconds left in the first period, and then scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net in a 6-3 Stars win over the New York Rangers on November 20. Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario had the assist.

Hintz’s Prior Hat Tricks

Hintz first scored three goals in a game on November 30, 2021 in a 4-1 Stars win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He also scored thrice in a 6-5 Stars loss to the Minnesota Wild on December 4, 2022, in a 5-2 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks on March 2, 2023, and in a 7-3 Stars win over the Wild on April 19, 2023. Hintz’s hat trick over the Wild this past April came in game two of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Second in the Central Division

Dallas has a record of 21 wins, nine regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 46 points. They are in second place in the Central Division and one point back of the Colorado Avalanche.

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov notches fourth career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2023
NHL News and Rumors
San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski out with a leg injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
letang
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has record setting night against Islanders
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
leo carlsson hologram
Ducks rookie center Leo Carlsson out with a sprained knee
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22167094_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars record historic win right before the Christmas break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
nhl red wings flyers wild gamer (1)
Detroit Red Wings Fans Watch Patrick Kane Score ‘Unofficial’ Hat Trick During Wild Shootout Win Over Philadelphia Flyers At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top