Roope Hintz records fifth career NHL hat trick

Dallas Stars left winger Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Stars overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

How and when were the three goals scored?

After the Blackhawks went up 2-0 in the first period, Hintz put the Stars on the scoreboard at 11:49 of the first period. Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin and Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia had the assists. Hintz then put the Stars up 3-2 from Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California at 9:23 of the second period. Hintz’s hat trick came with eight seconds left in the extra period. Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland and Robertson had the assists on Hintz’s overtime winner.

Hintz was one of four Stars players to have a multi-point game. The others were Benn (one goal and one assist), Pavelski (one goal and one assist), and Robertson (two assists).

Hintz’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hintz is averaging exactly a point per game this season. In 32 games, he has 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points. Hintz is a +7 with eight penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 77 shots on goal, 130 faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 12 hits, eight takeaways, and 10 giveaways.

Hintz’s other game-winning goal came on November 2 in a 4-3 Stars win over the Edmonton Oilers at 2:37 of the third period. Pavelski and Robertson notched the assists as the Stars went up 4-1 at the time.

Hintz’s two shorthanded points this season also came in Stars wins. He had a shorthanded helper on November 1, in a 4-3 Stars win over the Calgary Flames. Hintz set up Benn with 54 seconds left in the first period, and then scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net in a 6-3 Stars win over the New York Rangers on November 20. Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario had the assist.

Hintz’s Prior Hat Tricks

Hintz first scored three goals in a game on November 30, 2021 in a 4-1 Stars win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He also scored thrice in a 6-5 Stars loss to the Minnesota Wild on December 4, 2022, in a 5-2 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks on March 2, 2023, and in a 7-3 Stars win over the Wild on April 19, 2023. Hintz’s hat trick over the Wild this past April came in game two of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Second in the Central Division

Dallas has a record of 21 wins, nine regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 46 points. They are in second place in the Central Division and one point back of the Colorado Avalanche.