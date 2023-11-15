Rory McIlroy Clinches DP World Tour Race To Dubai in 2023

Rory McIlroy finds himself on top of the DP World Tour rankings without even hitting a single ball off the tee. With the penultimate event of the season in Dubai this weekend, McIlroy is guaranteed a DP World Tour money prize.

Rory McIlroy Clinches DP World Tour Without Playing

On Sunday, McIlroy clinched the season-long Race to Dubai title for the fifth time in his career following the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. Despite Max Homa securing his first international victory, McIlroy leads on the points leaderboard.

Since the introduction of Race to Dubai in 2009, McIlroy has won five titles. McIlroy will look to add to his Race to Dubai Championships from 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2022.

McIlroy didn’t even compete in South Africa but Homa set up the win for the Northern Irishman to secure his fifth title. Homa’s win ensured that No. 2 Jon Rahm couldn’t make up the points to catch up. Rahm will be heading into Dubai ranked No. 2 on the Race to Dubai standings in this week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship event.

Currently, McIlroy is more than 2,000 points ahead of Rahm.

There are only 2,000 points available for this season’s finale, ensuring that McIlroy will win.

DP World Tour Championship

While McIlroy doesn’t have to compete this weekend to win, he will be in Dubai this weekend. The DP World Tour Championship will feature a $10 million purse with the winner taking home a $3 million prize.

Only the top 50 players will be invited to the Jumeirah Golf Estates. While Rahm didn’t win the Race to Dubai title, he will look to defend his 2022 DP World Tour Championship title this weekend.

The season finale will feature appearances from high-profile golfers, including McIlroy, Rahm, Adrian Meronk, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrell Hatton, and more.