Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland has been a strong supporter of the PGA Tour since we have seen several golfers leave the PGA Tour to the LIV Tour earlier this year. Late this past week, McIlroy made significant comments about his desire to see no LIV golfers representing Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

What did McIlroy specifically say?

“I have said it once I’ve said it a hundred times, I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup Team.”

Who are the elite European golfers who have joined LIV?

Among the elite LIV golfers from Europe are England’s Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Paul Casey, Oliver Fisher, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia, Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and David Puig, Germany’s Martin Kaymer, Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger. On the list are four major champions from the past. Garcia won the 2017 Masters from Augusta, Kaymer won the 2010 PGA Championship from Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, and the 2014 United States Open from Pinehurst, McDowell won the 2010 United States Open from Pebble Beach, and Stenson won the 2016 British Open from Royal Troon.

McIlroy has support

Among the golfers who are supporting McIlroy are Spain’s Jon Rahm and Ireland’s Shane Lowry–both major champions themselves. Rahm won the 2021 United States Open from Torrey Pines, while Lowry won the 2019 British Open in Royal Portrush. McIlroy’s four major titles came at the 2011 United States Open at Congressional, the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla in Kentucky, and the 2014 British Open in Royal Liverpool.

First Ryder Cup in Italy

This will be the first ever Ryder Cup in the European country of Italy. Italy’s own Francesco Molinari was the top European player on the roster when Europe beat the United States to win the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.