Rory McIlroy Offers Honest Assessment On New PGA Golf Arrangement

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken PGA golfers against LIV Golf.

Like the rest of us, he is trying to figure out what this PGA and LIV merger will look like and how he fits into it.

His answers demonstrated a conflicted but honest assessment of what all of this means.

It Is Good For Golf

McIlroy admits that this decision is good for the game of golf.

Few people can disagree that having the best players in the world competing against each other week in and week out is good for the sport.

@basic_cinephile Merge has definitely shifted the paradigm. #foryoupage #fyp #golf #golftiktok #pga #pgatour #livgolf #rorymcilroy ♬ original sound – Golf Fan Page

 

He Does Not Know How Team Aspect Will Work

There is a team element to LIV Golf that may be folded into this new entity.

McIlroy is very candid in saying he does not know how that would work or if he would be involved in it.

@oldrowgolf Thoughts?!? #golf #golftok #golftiktok #rorymcilroy #pgatour #livgolf ♬ original sound – OldRowGolf

He Thinks PGA Golfers Should Be Compensated

Given the massive amount of money the LIV golfers received, McIlroy was asked if the PGA loyalists, like himself, should be compensated accordingly under the new arrangement.

His answer was a definite yes, but he does not understand how that would work.

Conclusion

It is safe to say that no one knows exactly how this new arrangement will work.

The PGA announced it at around the same time it informed McIlroy.

That is a rough start to a major transition.

These golfers are in the peak of their season, and many are getting ready for next week’s Major: the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club beginning on June 15.

Max Homa tweeted how he believes the U.S. Open media will go for him.

Adding all of this into the mix at this time is difficult for the players to focus on golf and the typical press commitments associated with that.

There are a lot of loose ends that need to be worked out, and the players will need to be on board to make this work.

Rory admits that he still hates LIV golf and believes it going away is a good thing.

There were a lot of harsh words spoken between PGA and LIV golfers in the past year; mending the fences among the players is going to be as important as joining the tours together to provide a better golf product for fans and players.

 

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
