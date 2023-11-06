As fans gear up for the launch of the TGL primetime golf league, teams are starting to be revealed. Recently, TGL franchise Boston Common Golf announced its roster which includes world No.2 Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy is a co-founder of TMRW Sports, which is the parent company of TGL. The Irish golfer is a huge asset to the league and will be paired with his fellow countryman Hatton.

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” said McIlroy. “TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

Boston Common Golf Reveals Full Roster

The TGL will be a new golf league that will provide fans with a fresh approach to the sport with an emphasis on technology and innovation. The league will feature some of the world’s best golfers including Tiger Woods, in a two-hour team golf competition.

The first complete roster to be announced was the Boston Common golf team which features McIlroy, Bradley, Scott, and Hatton.

The team is stacked, with the lowest-ranked player being Scott who sits at world No.45. Each player on the team has found a lot of success on the Tour. For McIlroy, the world No.2, he’s one of only three players to ever win four majors by the age of 25.

On the other hand, Bradley is the current world No.17 and has recorded a total of six PGA Tour wins including the 2011 PGA Championship. Scott has been ranked as high as world No.1 in 2014 and has recorded 14 PGA Tour wins. While Hatton is No.12 found his first PGA Tour win at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Boston Common Golf team is very strong with a lot of talent between the four players.

TGL Set to Tee off in January 2024

A few other teams have also welcomed some players to their franchise. Earlier this week, Justin Thomas joined Atlanta Drive GC and Collin Morikawa will be playing for the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The virtual golf league will air on Jan 9, 2024, on ESPN. There are just over two months until tee and the league will slowly be introducing their teams. All eyes will await Tiger Woods’ team as he will be playing in the first inaugural season. Woods’ hasn’t been in an active field since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters last year.