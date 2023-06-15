Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino of Richmond, Virginia is out for the rest of the season with shoulder surgery according to Matt Snyder of CBS Sports on Wednesday. The specific injury is a torn labrum. Pasquantino actually missed three weeks of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with a similar shoulder ailment.

When did the injury occur?

Pasquantino suffered the injury on Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Pasquantino did not have a hit in three at bats at the time he left the game. He was replaced by pinch hitter Matt Duffy of Long Beach, California.

2023 MLB Statistics

This was Pasquantino’s second season with the Royals. He batted .247 with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in. During 61 games, 260 plate appearances and 231 at bats, Pasquantino scored 24 runs and had 57 hits, 17 doubles, 25 walks, 101 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. He had an on base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .437.

2022 MLB Statistics

In Pasquantino’s rookie season, he batted .295 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in. During 72 games, 298 plate appearances and 258 at bats, Pasquantino scored 25 runs and had 76 hits, 10 doubles, one stolen base, 35 walks, 116 total bases, and two sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .383, and a slugging percentage of .45o. Pasquantino’s stolen base came in a 5-2 Royals win over the Cleveland Guardians on October 3.

World Baseball Classic

Pasquantino was also a first baseman for Italy at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He batted .200 with four singles in 20 at bats. Pasquantino scored one run, and had two walks, and an on base percentage of .273.

Worst team in Major League Baseball

The Royals have a record of 18 wins and 49 losses. They are 16.5 games back of the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central and have a winning percentage of .269. With the loss of Pasquantino, expect Nick Pratto of Huntington Beach, California to move from left field to first base on a regular basis.