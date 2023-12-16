Royals sign pitcher Michael Wacha & outfielder Hunter Renfroe

The Kansas City Royals continued their busy offseason on Friday by signing starting pitcher Michael Wacha of Iowa City, Iowa and right fielder Hunter Renfroe of Crystal Springs, Mississippi according to Rogers Sportsnet. Wacha signed a two-year deal worth $32 million. Renfroe signed a two-year deal worth $13 million.

Wacha is joining his sixth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2013 to 2019), the New York Mets (2020), the Tampa Bay Rays (2021), the Boston Red Sox (2022), and the San Diego Padres (2023). Renfroe is joining his seventh Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played for the Padres (2016 to 2019), the Tampa Bay Rays (2020), the Boston Red Sox (2021), the Milwaukee Brewers (2022), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), and the Cincinnati Reds (2023).

Wacha’s 2023 MLB Statistics

In 24 games with the Padres, Wacha had a record of 14 wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.22. In 134 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 113 hits, 48 earned runs, 15 home runs and 43 walks, to go along with 124 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16. In seven games this season, Wacha pitched six or more innings and did not give up an earned run.

NLCS MVP

With the Cardinals in 2013, Wacha was the National League Championship Series MVP. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, Wacha had a record of two wins and zero losses against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not give up an earned run, but did surrender seven hits and two walks, to go along with 13 strikeouts.

Wacha’s season as an All-Star

While with the Cardinals in 2015, Wacha was a National League All-Star. He had a record of 17 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.38.

Renfroe’s 2023 MLB Season

Renfroe batted .233 with 20 home runs and 60 runs batted in during 140 games. In 498 at bats and 548 plate appearances, Renfroe scored 60 runs and had 116 hits, 31 doubles, 44 walks, 207 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with a .297 on base percentage and .416 slugging percentage.