The 2023 RSM Classic will tee off from the Sea Island Resort on Thursday morning. Find the RSM Classic 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedEx Cup fall schedule, which means that the 2023 PGA Tour season is officially coming to an end. Following this weekend, the FedEx Cup rankings will be finalized, determining the statuses and exemptions for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

While it’s going to be a tight finish, the RSM Classic won’t have a very strong field of golfers. Some players in the field are in the hunt for their first win, while others are looking to retain their PGA Tour cards.

Unfortunately, the weather isn’t going to cooperate this weekend. The field is going to deal with very strong winds and really tough weather conditions. Along with winds as strong as 19 mph, they will also see a lot of rain.

RSM Classic 2023 Field

The RSM Classic field may leave something to be desired for golf fans, as several of the world’s top players will be attending the DP World. Championship instead.

However, it’s still going to be an exciting event as the FedEx Cup rankings will be finalized this weekend.

The top 125 players on the FedEx Cup rankings will receive automatic status for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, players inside the top 50 will be exempt in signature events.

The field is highlighted by players like Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley, Cameron Young, Brian Harman, Eric Cole, and more.

RSM Classic 2023 Tee Times

Since there are two different courses featured at the RSM Classic, tee times begin later and end early.

The first tee time starts at 8:00 am with the next groups continuing in 11-minute intervals. The last tee time is 10:12 a.m. ET.

Unlike other events, every tee time will have four different groups teeing off at once.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few featured groups to watch during Round 1 of the RSM Classic. While the field isn’t filled with stars, some key golfers are expected to play due to FedEx Cup standings.

One of the best groups on Thursday includes Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Ludvig Aberg. They are expected to tee off at 8:33 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

8:33 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

8:44 a.m. ET: Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

9:39 a.m. ET: Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

9:50 a.m. ET: Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English

9:30 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm

Tee Times Groups 8:00 a.m. Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu 8:00 a.m.* Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou 8:11 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley 8:11 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater 8:22 a.m. Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson 8:22 a.m.* J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar 8:33 a.m. Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk 8:33 a.m.* K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb 8:44 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy 8:44 a.m.* Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak 8:55 a.m. Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu 8:55 a.m.* Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy 9:06 a.m. Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles 9:06 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton 9:17 a.m. Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley 9:17 a.m.* Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu 9:28 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith 9:28 a.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane 9:39 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel 9:39 a.m.* Fabián Gómez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin 9:50 a.m. Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English 9:50 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings 10:01 a.m. Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan 10:01 a.m.* Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder 10:12 a.m. Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Núñez 10:12 a.m.* Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor Plantation Course 8:00 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon 8:00 a.m.* Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue 8:11 a.m. Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott 8:11 a.m.* Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton 8:22 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole 8:22 a.m.* C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger 8:33 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry 8:33 a.m.* Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg 8:44 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II 8:44 a.m.* Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd 8:55 a.m. Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab 8:55 a.m.* Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford 9:06 a.m. Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr 9:06 a.m.* Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon 9:17 a.m. Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda 9:17 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman 9:28 a.m. Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat 9:28 a.m.* Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs 9:39 a.m. Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens 9:39 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin 9:50 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy 9:50 a.m.* Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm 10:01 a.m. Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander 10:01 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble 10:12 a.m. Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins 10:12 a.m.* Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson

RSM Classic 2023 Weather Forecast

*Denotes Tee From Hole No. 10

The weather doesn’t look good for the 2023 RSM Classic. There are serious winds coming in from the Atlantic and the field will be facing gusts as high as 28 mph.

The first two rounds will also bring in a lot of rain and cooler temperatures. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a delay on Thursday and Friday. It’s almost guaranteed to rain on Thursday morning with a 90% chance of showers.

However, the weather seems to clear up on Saturday and Sunday, right in time for the final rounds. The winds will still be strong but the temperatures will heat up and there will be a smaller chance of rain.

Check out the weather forecast for Sea Island Resort in Georgia below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 68 / 66 NE 16 mph (24 mph) 90% NE 14 mph (21 mph) 80% Friday 68/ 66 NE 17 mph (25 mph) 90% NE 17 mph (25 mph) 40% Saturday 70 / 63 N 19 mph (28 mph) 40% N 12 mph (19 mph) 30% Sunday 72 / 59 NW 9 mph (13 mph) 20% NW 8 mph (12 mph) 40%