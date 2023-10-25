Ryan Hartman collects second career NHL hat trick

Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Minnesota Wild win over the Edmonton Oilers at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When were the three goals scored?

Hartman tied the game at two goals apiece with 51 seconds left in the first period. Canadian defensemen Jacob Middleton of Wainwright, Alberta, and Calen Addison of Brandon, Manitoba picked up the assists. Hartman then tied the game at three goals apiece at from Mats Zuccarello of Oslo, Norway and Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia at the 38 second mark of the third period. Hartman then put the Wild up 6-4 with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the third period from Middleton and Kaprizov. For Middleton, he had a career-high three assists and three points, as he also had an assist on a first period goal by Wild center Marco Rossi of Feldkirch, Austria.

Five Point Game

Hartman actually had five points for Minnesota on Tuesday. He also assisted on the first period goal by Rossi, and had another helper on a third period goal by Zuccarello at 6:48 of the third period. At the time of Rossi’s goal, the Wild tied the score at one goal apiece. At the time of Zuccarello’s goal, the Wild went up 4-3.

This was the second time in Zuccarello’s career he notched five points. He also had one goal and four assists for five points in a 10-1 Chicago Blackhawks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 5, 2017.

Other Hat Trick

Hartman’s prior hat trick came with the Blackhawks. It came on January 8, 2017 in a 5-2 Chicago win over the Nashville Predators.

Hartman’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hartman has four goals and three assists for seven points in six games. He is a +3 with six penalty minutes, 15 shots on goal, 36 faceoff wins, five blocked shots, six hits, six takeaways and six giveaways.