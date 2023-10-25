NHL News and Rumors

Ryan Hartman collects second career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21650437_168396541_lowres-2

Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Minnesota Wild win over the Edmonton Oilers at the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

When were the three goals scored?

Hartman tied the game at two goals apiece with 51 seconds left in the first period. Canadian defensemen Jacob Middleton of Wainwright, Alberta, and Calen Addison of Brandon, Manitoba picked up the assists. Hartman then tied the game at three goals apiece at from Mats Zuccarello of Oslo, Norway and Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia at the 38 second mark of the third period. Hartman then put the Wild up 6-4 with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the third period from Middleton and Kaprizov. For Middleton, he had a career-high three assists and three points, as he also had an assist on a first period goal by Wild center Marco Rossi of Feldkirch, Austria.

Five Point Game

Hartman actually had five points for Minnesota on Tuesday. He also assisted on the first period goal by Rossi, and had another helper on a third period goal by Zuccarello at 6:48 of the third period. At the time of Rossi’s goal, the Wild tied the score at one goal apiece. At the time of Zuccarello’s goal, the Wild went up 4-3.

This was the second time in Zuccarello’s career he notched five points. He also had one goal and four assists for five points in a 10-1 Chicago Blackhawks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 5, 2017.

Other Hat Trick

Hartman’s prior hat trick came with the Blackhawks. It came on January 8, 2017 in a 5-2 Chicago win over the Nashville Predators.

Hartman’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hartman has four goals and three assists for seven points in six games. He is a +3 with six penalty minutes,  15 shots on goal, 36 faceoff wins, five blocked shots, six hits, six takeaways and six giveaways.

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Wild
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
RTDOJYNW4ZAVN5YUVXGIUHVFLU-6527c70496f0a-768x432

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Is All Over Blackhawks’ Rookie Phenom Connor Bedard

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
nhl frozen frenzy first time (1)
NHL Frozen Frenzy: Twitter Reacts To ESPN’s Networks Lining Up All 32 Teams To Skate On Same Night
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21652364_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings RW Alex DeBrincat named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Connor McDavid out one to weeks with an upper body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21652364_168396541_lowres-2
Alex DeBrincat records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 23 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Chandler Stephenson
Golden Knights red hot to start 2023-24
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 23 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Kirby Dach
Canadiens center Kirby Dach out for the year
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top