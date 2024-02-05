NHL News and Rumors

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson out for the season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mattias Samuelsson

The Buffalo Sabres are dealing with another significant injury at this time. This time it is to defenseman Mattias Samuelsson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who is out for the season with an injury. All we know at this time it is an upper-body injury. A week ago it was reported that Sabres forward Jack Quinn would be out long term with a lower body injury.

How did the injury occur?

There are conflicting reports when the injury happened. Samuelsson initially left the Sabres game on January 13 against the Vancouver Canucks. In a 1-0 Sabres loss to Vancouver, he was a recipient of an elbow to the head from an incident with the Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. However, according to to Heather Engel of nhl.com, there is a belief that Samuelsson suffered the injury in the Sabres’s 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on January 23. It should be noted that Samuelsson did play the Sabres’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in between the Sabres’s game against the Canucks and Ducks. He was on the ice for 26 shifts (20 minutes and 18 seconds of ice time) in a 3-1 Sabres loss.

Samuelsson’s 2023-24 Statistics

Samuelsson had one goal and six assists for seven points in 41 games. He was a +4 with 26 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 44 shots on goal, 86 blocked shots, 83 hits, eight takeaways, and 24 giveaways. The game-winning goal, his first of his NHL career, came in a 3-1 Sabres win over the New York Islanders on October 21. Samuelsson scored from Casey Mittlestadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Jeff Skinner of Toronto, Ontario. At the time, the Sabres went up 2-0 with 37 seconds left in the second period.

Samuelsson’s 2022-23 Statistics

Last season Samuelsson had two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 55 games. He was a +14 with 20 penalty minutes, one shorthanded point, 76 shots on goal, 91 blocked shots, 107 hits, 21 takeaways and 21 giveaways. The shorthanded point was the first of Samuelsson’s career, and was a shorthanded assist on a game-winning goal by Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota in a 5-3 Sabres win over the Nashville Predators on January 14, 2023. The goal came at 6:43 of the third period and put the Sabres up 4-3 at the time.

Son of Kjell Samuelsson

Mattias Samuelsson is the son of former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson. A native of Tingsryd, Sweden, Kjell Samuelsson played 14 seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning from 1985 to 1999.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Paris 2024: 45% of Hotels Booked, Prices Up Over 350% For Summer Olympics

Five Takeaways from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames
Flames trade Elias Lindholm to the Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
blue-jackets-adam-fantilli-out-eight-weeks
Blue Jackets rookie center Adam Fantilli out two months with calf injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
ottawa-senators
NHL Fans Respond To Ottawa Senators Owning Overtime Against Detroit Red Wings In Final Outing Before All-Star Break At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens
Five Columbus Blue Jackets goalies with 10 or more shutouts
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Jack Quinn
Sabres right winger Jack Quinn misses two months with a lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top