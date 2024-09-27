NHL News and Rumors

Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19239063_168396541_lowres-2

The Buffalo Sabres have named Ramus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden as their 29th captain in franchise history on Thursday according to Rogers Sportsnet. Dahlin has been with the Sabres for the last six seasons.

Who does Dahlin replace?

Dahlin replaces Kyle Okposo of Saint Paul, Minnesota, who was traded from the Sabres to the Florida Panthers for prospect defenseman Calle Sjalin of Ostersund, Sweden and a conditional seventh round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The condition was that the Sabres would get a fifth round pick if the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. Well, Florida did just that as they beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Buffalo then traded the pick to the Colorado Avalanche.

Rasmus Dahlin in 2023-24

Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 81 games. He was a -3 with 66 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 235 shots on goal, 154 blocked shots, 195 hits, 42 takeaways, and 44 giveaways.

Dahlin’s first game-winning goal came on December 21 in a dominant 9-3 Sabres win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dahlin scored from Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona and Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York at 4:44 of the second period on the power play, which put the Sabres up 4-2 at the time. Dahlin’s second game-winning goal came on February 29 in a 3-2 Sabres overtime winner over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dahlin scored from Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Jordan Greenway of Canton, New York at 1:42 of extra time.

Dahlin’s career statistics with Sabres

Dahlin was the Sabres’s first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 436 games, Dahlin has 66 goals and 226 assists for 292 points. He is a -69 with 324 penalty minutes, 123 power play points, 12 game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 235 shots on goal, 154 blocked shots, 195 hits, 42 takeaways and 44 giveaways. Dahlin’s shorthanded point came on April 21, 2022. Ironically, he helped set up Okposo with the opening goal in a 5-2 Buffalo win over the New Jersey Devils.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19239063_168396541_lowres-2

Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  29s
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22669066_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks name defenseman Radko Gudas ninth captain in franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames
NHL right winger Kyle Okposo retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning name Victor Hedman captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks centre Dakota Joshua recovering from testicular cancer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22229997_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks name Nick Foligno captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
NHL defensemen Alexander Edler and Chris Wideman retire
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top