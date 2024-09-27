Sabres name Rasmus Dahlin captain

The Buffalo Sabres have named Ramus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden as their 29th captain in franchise history on Thursday according to Rogers Sportsnet. Dahlin has been with the Sabres for the last six seasons.

Who does Dahlin replace?

Dahlin replaces Kyle Okposo of Saint Paul, Minnesota, who was traded from the Sabres to the Florida Panthers for prospect defenseman Calle Sjalin of Ostersund, Sweden and a conditional seventh round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The condition was that the Sabres would get a fifth round pick if the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. Well, Florida did just that as they beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Buffalo then traded the pick to the Colorado Avalanche.

Rasmus Dahlin in 2023-24

Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists for 59 points in 81 games. He was a -3 with 66 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 235 shots on goal, 154 blocked shots, 195 hits, 42 takeaways, and 44 giveaways.

Dahlin’s first game-winning goal came on December 21 in a dominant 9-3 Sabres win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dahlin scored from Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona and Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York at 4:44 of the second period on the power play, which put the Sabres up 4-2 at the time. Dahlin’s second game-winning goal came on February 29 in a 3-2 Sabres overtime winner over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dahlin scored from Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Jordan Greenway of Canton, New York at 1:42 of extra time.

Dahlin’s career statistics with Sabres

Dahlin was the Sabres’s first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 436 games, Dahlin has 66 goals and 226 assists for 292 points. He is a -69 with 324 penalty minutes, 123 power play points, 12 game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 235 shots on goal, 154 blocked shots, 195 hits, 42 takeaways and 44 giveaways. Dahlin’s shorthanded point came on April 21, 2022. Ironically, he helped set up Okposo with the opening goal in a 5-2 Buffalo win over the New Jersey Devils.