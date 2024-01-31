NHL News and Rumors

Sabres right winger Jack Quinn misses two months with a lower body injury

Jeremy Freeborn
Jack Quinn

Buffalo Sabres right winger Jack Quinn of Ottawa, Ontario is set to miss the next two months with a lower body injury according to Steven Ellis of dailyfaceoff.com. He underwent surgery on Monday and is not expected back in the lineup until March.

How did the injury occur?

Quinn was a recipient of a hit from San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic on Saturday. After receiving the hit, he was unable to put any weight on his leg in getting off the ice.

Late start to the season

This will be the second time this season that Quinn will miss substantial time due to an injury. He missed the first 32 games of the 2023-24 season because he had Achilles surgery in June. At that time, Quinn suffered the Achilles injury while training in the offseason according to Josh Gold-Smith of The Score. Quinn’s first game of the 2023-24 season was on December 19 in a 9-4 Sabres loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Quinn in 2023-24

Quinn has five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 17 games this season. He is a +1 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, 37 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 12 hits, seven takeaways, and six giveaways.

Quinn’s two power-play points came in Sabres wins. The first power-play point was an assist and came on January 11 in a 5-3 Sabres win over the Ottawa Senators. Quinn and Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden helped set up Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona. At the time, the Sabres went up 3-1 with 28 seconds left in the first period. The second power-play point was also an assist and came on January 15 in a 3-0 Sabres win over the San Jose Sharks. Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota picked up the other assist on a goal by Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York. The Sabres went up 2-0 with five minutes and 23 seconds left in the second period.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

