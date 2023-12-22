Sabres score nine goals after giving up nine goals

It has definitely been a unique week for the Buffalo Sabres. On Tuesday, they were clobbered 9-4 by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Then on Thursday in Buffalo’s very next game, the Sabres clobbered the Toronto Maple Leafs 9-3 in Buffalo. According to nhl.com, this is the first time in 40 years that a team gave up nine goals and then scored nine goals in their next match.

Five-goal loss to Columbus

On Tuesday, the Sabres were awful in their first two periods against the Blue Jackets. After the first two periods, they were already down 7-2. Columbus scored three goals in the first period and four goals in the second period. Columbus was led by Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia and Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey. Marchenko notched a natural hat trick, while Gaudreau had a goal and two assists.

Six goal win over Toronto

On Thursday, the Sabres scored three times in each period. Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York led the Sabres in scoring with four points (four assists), while five more Sabres players reached double-digits in points. Jeff Skinner of Toronto, Ontario had two goals and one assist for three points, Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona had one goal and two assists, Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota scored twice, while Zach Benson of Chilliwack, British Columbia and Connor Clifton of Long Branch, New Jersey had two assists each. The other four Sabres goal scorers were Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden, Jordan Greenway of Canton, New York, Owen Power of Mississauga, Ontario, and Jack Quinn of Ottawa, Ontario.

Who was the last team to give up nine goals and score nine goals?

The last team to do what Buffalo did this week were the 1983 Detroit Red Wings. On December 21, 1983, the Red Wings lost 9-5 to the Vancouver Canucks, and then on December 23, 1983, the Red Wings clobbered the Maple Leafs 9-2.