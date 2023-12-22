NHL News and Rumors

Sabres score nine goals after giving up nine goals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2

It has definitely been a unique week for the Buffalo Sabres. On Tuesday, they were clobbered 9-4 by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Then on Thursday in Buffalo’s very next game, the Sabres clobbered the Toronto Maple Leafs 9-3 in Buffalo. According to nhl.com, this is the first time in 40 years that a team gave up nine goals and then scored nine goals in their next match.

Five-goal loss to Columbus

On Tuesday, the Sabres were awful in their first two periods against the Blue Jackets. After the first two periods, they were already down 7-2. Columbus scored three goals in the first period and four goals in the second period. Columbus was led by Kirill Marchenko of Barnaul, Russia and Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey. Marchenko notched a natural hat trick, while Gaudreau had a goal and two assists.

Six goal win over Toronto

On Thursday, the Sabres scored three times in each period. Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York led the Sabres in scoring with four points (four assists), while five more Sabres players reached double-digits in points. Jeff Skinner of Toronto, Ontario had two goals and one assist for three points, Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona had one goal and two assists, Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota scored twice, while Zach Benson of Chilliwack, British Columbia and Connor Clifton of Long Branch, New Jersey had two assists each. The other four Sabres goal scorers were Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden, Jordan Greenway of Canton, New York, Owen Power of Mississauga, Ontario, and Jack Quinn of Ottawa, Ontario.

Who was the last team to give up nine goals and score nine goals?

The last team to do what Buffalo did this week were the 1983 Detroit Red Wings. On December 21, 1983, the Red Wings lost 9-5 to the Vancouver Canucks, and then on December 23, 1983, the Red Wings clobbered the Maple Leafs 9-2.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20176824_168396541_lowres-2

Red Wings missed David Perron during his six game suspension

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14min
NHL News and Rumors
Joey Daccord
Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord ties own franchise record for most saves in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095065_168396541_lowres-2
Kirill Marchenko records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22095116_168396541_lowres-2
Jack Hughes records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Avalanche trade Tomas Tatar to the Kraken
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser records his fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top