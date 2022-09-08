NFL picks

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Johnathan Kirkland
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Week one of the NFL season brings us the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears in what should be an interesting matchup between two NFC teams. 

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.
  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 1: 49ers to cover -7.0 spread @ -110 with Bovada

This game is one that shouldn’t be close. The Niners have a solid overall team with weapons on offense and defense, and the Bears simply do not. The Bears do not have any weapons for Justin Fields with the exception of David Montgomery in the backfield and Cole Kmet at tight end who is still mostly unproven to be a true weapon. The 49ers will cover this game and they should do it easily. I am predicting at least a two-touchdown win for the Niners in this one.

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Justin Fields over 0.5 passing touchdowns @ -264 with Bovada

The line is saying that Fields will not even throw one touchdown pass in the opener. I think that is just disrespectful to Fields who is a talented quarterback that just hasn’t been able to showcase those skills because of the product the team put on the field with him last year. The Bears have a new head coach and coordinators that I am sure Bears ownership wanted to make sure would give Fields the opportunity to showcase those skills. With that being said, I believe that Fields will hook up for at least one touchdown through the air in their season opener.

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Trey Lance over 1.5 passing touchdowns @ +141 with Bovada

Trey Lance was given the reigns to the Niners offense in the offseason. They threw Jimmy G out of the door only for him to come back as a backup, but the 49ers made it clear that there would be no discussion: it is Trey Lance’s team. Lance has Deebo Samuel back and has a lot of the same talent that had a 10-point lead over the eventual Super Bowl Champions in the NFC title game last season. The pundits have the Niners as a top five team in a lot of the preseason power rankings, and this is a new defense in Chicago that are still getting their bearings underneath them. Trey Lance should eat in this game, and he should have no problem throwing two touchdowns or more.

49ers vs Bears Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +255 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers -310 BetOnline logo

Open an Account With Bovada

Topics  
49ers Bears Betting Guides NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Johnathan Kirkland

I am an award-winning sports writer with five years of published writing experience.
View All Posts By Johnathan Kirkland

Johnathan Kirkland

I am an award-winning sports writer with five years of published writing experience.
View All Posts By Johnathan Kirkland

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Johnathan Kirkland  •  2min
NFL picks
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  59min
NFL picks
New York Giants Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How to Bet On The New York Giants In New Jersey | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
NFL Free Bet For Matthew Stafford Passing Yards | $750 Rams v Bills Free Bet
Andy Newton  •  7h
NFL picks
CBS Sports Picks and Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Primetime
CBS Sports Picks and Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Primetime
James Foglio  •  13h
NFL picks
Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  23h
NFL picks
Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions
Johnathan Kirkland  •  Sep 7 2022
More News