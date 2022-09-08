San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 1: 49ers to cover -7.0 spread @ -110 with Bovada

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Justin Fields over 0.5 passing touchdowns @ -264 with Bovada

Sunday can't come soon enough ⏳ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 7, 2022

49ers vs Bears Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Trey Lance over 1.5 passing touchdowns @ +141 with Bovada

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.This game is one that shouldn’t be close. The Niners have a solid overall team with weapons on offense and defense, and the Bears simply do not. The Bears do not have any weapons for Justin Fields with the exception of David Montgomery in the backfield and Cole Kmet at tight end who is still mostly unproven to be a true weapon. The 49ers will cover this game and they should do it easily. I am predicting at least a two-touchdown win for the Niners in this one.The line is saying that Fields will not even throw one touchdown pass in the opener. I think that is just disrespectful to Fields who is a talented quarterback that just hasn’t been able to showcase those skills because of the product the team put on the field with him last year. The Bears have a new head coach and coordinators that I am sure Bears ownership wanted to make sure would give Fields the opportunity to showcase those skills. With that being said, I believe that Fields will hook up for at least one touchdown through the air in their season opener.Trey Lance was given the reigns to the Niners offense in the offseason. They threw Jimmy G out of the door only for him to come back as a backup, but the 49ers made it clear that there would be no discussion: it is Trey Lance’s team. Lance has Deebo Samuel back and has a lot of the same talent that had a 10-point lead over the eventual Super Bowl Champions in the NFC title game last season. The pundits have the Niners as a top five team in a lot of the preseason power rankings, and this is a new defense in Chicago that are still getting their bearings underneath them. Trey Lance should eat in this game, and he should have no problem throwing two touchdowns or more.