Saudi Arabia Offers Kylian Mbappe $14.9 Million Per Week To Join ​​Al-Hilal

Gia Nguyen
Fresh off winning the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe could become among the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Saudia Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal has reportedly offered a $332 million transfer fee for the French striker to go along with a one-year deal worth $776 million.

However, his current club, Paris Saint-German, does not believe that Mbappe will make the move to the Middle East. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG remains convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to terms on a new contract with Real Madrid.

Putting Mbappe’s Saudi Arabia Deal Intro Perspective

Mbappe’s current deal paid him $250 million over three years but he has reportedly notified PSG that he will be exercising his option to stay with the club for 2025.

With Mbappe likely to leave, PSG could opt to sell him on the transfer market this season. While a move to Real Madrid might seem more likely, Mbappe could opt to follow Christiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Roberto Firmino to the Middle East for a high price tag.

PSG reportedly offered Mbappe a 10-year deal worth a record $1.1 billion that was rejected by the France soccer star. On the other hand, his deal with Al-Hilal would pay him a whopping $776 million over just one year.

To put matters into perspective, Mbappe would be earning a whopping $14.9 million per week in Saudi Arabia.

The reported $776 million deal would be 46 percent more than LeBron James’ career NBA earnings ($531 million) and nearly 5x the amount of money that Tiger Woods has earned on the golf course ($157 million).

In fact, Mbappe’s transfer fee alone matches Tom Brady’s career earnings in the NFL at $332 million.

Let’s compare Mbappe’s proposed one-year contract at Al-Hilal with some notable figures in pro sports:

  1. LeBron James’ all-time NBA earnings: $531M
  2. Patrick Mahomes’ deal through 2031: $494M
  3. The value of the Arizona Coyotes: $450M
  4. The New York Mets’ entire payroll: $367M
  5. Tom Brady’s all-time NFL earnings: $332M
  6. The 2023 NFL Salary Cap: $225M
  7. The value of the Seattle Storm: $185M
  8. Tiger Woods’ career PGA earnings: $157M

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
