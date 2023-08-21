News

Scott Van Pelt Hosts ESPN’s New-Look Monday Night Countdown

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Scott Van Pelt is the new host of Monday Night Countdown, ESPN announced on Monday.

Van Pelt, one of ESPN’s most popular and noteworthy talents, will host Monday Night Countdown, the two-hour pregame show for Monday Night Football. Monday Night Countdown airs 6-8 p.m. ET every Monday night during the NFL season.

Joining Van Pelt on Monday Night Countdown are analysts Ryan Clark, Robert Griffin III, and Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter will continue to serve as the show’s senior insider, and Michelle Beisner-Buck will be the features reporter.

Former NFL pros Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will make multiple appearances on Countdown throughout the season.

After Monday night’s game, Van Pelt will host the postgame show and SportsCenter with Van Pelt from the site of Monday Night Countdown. Clark will appear with Van Pelt to break down the game.

Van Pelt will continue to host Sunday night’s recap show that covers the NFL’s slate of games from earlier in the day.

A special preseason edition of Monday Night Countdown will air on August 21 from 7-8 p.m. ET before the Baltimore Ravens battle the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and John Parry will be on the call.

Scott Van Pelt Signs New Multi-Year Deal

Additionally, ESPN announced it reached a multi-year agreement with Van Pelt to remain with the company.

Van Pelt is one of ESPN’s top anchors, along with Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg.

With the addition of Monday Night Countdown, Van Pelt will continue to host SportsCenter with Van Pelt and the SVPOD, along with anchoring the network’s coverage of the PGA Tour’s majors, including the PGA Championship and The Masters.

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
