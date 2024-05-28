Featured

Arresting Officer in Scottie Scheffler Incident Has Multiple Suspensions From LMPD

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Scottie Scheffler

The police officer who detained world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has a troubled disciplinary history, with multiple suspensions revealed in employment records released Thursday. Detective Bryan Gillis handcuffed Scheffler on May 17 when the golfer attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club amidst a police investigation of a nearby fatal accident.

Scheffler asserted that he followed police instructions when entering the club, but arresting officers claimed he did not follow directions. The situation is further muddied by the fact that Gillis did not activate his body-worn camera during the encounter with Scheffler. The only available footage comes from a squad car dashboard camera and a roadside pole, neither of which clearly shows the events leading to Scheffler’s detention.

Officer Gillis Has a Checkered History with LMPD

The Louisville Metro Police Department released the footage and Gillis’ personnel records, which paint a troubling picture. Gillis has previously been suspended for five days in 2013 for “conduct unbecoming” after driving an intoxicated civilian in his police vehicle and performing “donuts” in a business parking lot, according to a memo from then-Chief Steve Conrad. Additionally, he was disciplined in 2021 by then-Chief Erika Shields for pursuing a vehicle that had not committed a violent felony or was wanted on a warrant. Gillis was also found at fault for accidents in May 2021 and August 2019, resulting in oral reprimands.

Gillis was also found “at fault” for a December 1, 2013, accident resulting in an oral reprimand and mandatory driver’s training. His disciplinary record includes one-day suspensions in 2010 and 2011 for failing to appear in court, followed by a four-day suspension in 2012 for continued absenteeism from court appearances.

Despite these issues, Gillis received a commendation for his role in a “high-intensity traffic enforcement detail” on September 16, 2021. During this operation, he was one of seven officers who “went above and beyond” the call of duty, issuing 108 citations (114 charges, including one DUI arrest) out of 201 citations during the four hours.

A representative from the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614, representing LMPD detectives, was unavailable for comment Thursday.

Update Coming Wednesday, Chargers Could be Dropped

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the charges against pro golfer Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday, indicating that the case will likely be dismissed. According to his office, O’Connell will not comment until his scheduled 1 p.m. appearance at the Hall of Justice downtown. Scheffler will not be present and will be represented by his lawyer, Steve Romines.

Romines, who has represented the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer since his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, mentioned in a text message that he will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Scheffler is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal charges on June 3.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Scottie Scheffler

Arresting Officer in Scottie Scheffler Incident Has Multiple Suspensions From LMPD

Author image Colin Lynch  •  8h
Featured
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
Eagles Sign John Ross
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 27 2024
Featured
Stephon Gilmore
Best Destinations for Stephon Gilmore
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 27 2024
Featured
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) on the sidelines
Three Key Players Still on the Free Agent Market
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 26 2024
Featured
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after completing a catch
Notable Wide Receivers Not at OTA’s
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 22 2024
Featured
Scottie Scheffler
Louisville Mayor Launches Probe Into Arrest of Scottie Scheffler
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2024
Featured
qb bryce young makes coach dance (1)
Bryce Young Excelling in Panthers’ New Offense
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top