The police officer who detained world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has a troubled disciplinary history, with multiple suspensions revealed in employment records released Thursday. Detective Bryan Gillis handcuffed Scheffler on May 17 when the golfer attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club amidst a police investigation of a nearby fatal accident.

Scheffler asserted that he followed police instructions when entering the club, but arresting officers claimed he did not follow directions. The situation is further muddied by the fact that Gillis did not activate his body-worn camera during the encounter with Scheffler. The only available footage comes from a squad car dashboard camera and a roadside pole, neither of which clearly shows the events leading to Scheffler’s detention.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel on Scottie Scheffler arrest: "Detective [Bryan] Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not…Our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation." pic.twitter.com/m2hBe7y8uB — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 23, 2024

Officer Gillis Has a Checkered History with LMPD

The Louisville Metro Police Department released the footage and Gillis’ personnel records, which paint a troubling picture. Gillis has previously been suspended for five days in 2013 for “conduct unbecoming” after driving an intoxicated civilian in his police vehicle and performing “donuts” in a business parking lot, according to a memo from then-Chief Steve Conrad. Additionally, he was disciplined in 2021 by then-Chief Erika Shields for pursuing a vehicle that had not committed a violent felony or was wanted on a warrant. Gillis was also found at fault for accidents in May 2021 and August 2019, resulting in oral reprimands.

Gillis was also found “at fault” for a December 1, 2013, accident resulting in an oral reprimand and mandatory driver’s training. His disciplinary record includes one-day suspensions in 2010 and 2011 for failing to appear in court, followed by a four-day suspension in 2012 for continued absenteeism from court appearances.

This Officer Gillis has a history of misconduct!! Including suspensions!! pic.twitter.com/06U5vF8U2b — targirl81 (@targirl81) May 24, 2024

Despite these issues, Gillis received a commendation for his role in a “high-intensity traffic enforcement detail” on September 16, 2021. During this operation, he was one of seven officers who “went above and beyond” the call of duty, issuing 108 citations (114 charges, including one DUI arrest) out of 201 citations during the four hours.

A representative from the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614, representing LMPD detectives, was unavailable for comment Thursday.

Update Coming Wednesday, Chargers Could be Dropped

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the charges against pro golfer Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday, indicating that the case will likely be dismissed. According to his office, O’Connell will not comment until his scheduled 1 p.m. appearance at the Hall of Justice downtown. Scheffler will not be present and will be represented by his lawyer, Steve Romines.

Update from Scottie Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines: Romines tells me he will conduct a press conference at 1:30 pm on May 29 outside the Jefferson County Hall of Justice regarding Commonwealth v Scheffler. No further details from Romines what he will address. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 28, 2024

Romines, who has represented the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer since his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, mentioned in a text message that he will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Scheffler is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal charges on June 3.