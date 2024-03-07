Sean O’Malley Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight PPV event with two of the bantamweights in the world colliding for the bantamweight championship. Fresh off his knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling to claim the bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley will look to cement himself as the best bantamweight in the UFC when he looks to successfully defend his title for the first time against the only person to give him a loss on his record Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Vera is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Pedro Munhoz. He will be looking to make it two straight wins, as well as two straight wins against O’Malley while capturing the coveted UFC bantamweight championship. A win for either of these two will solidify them as the best bantamweight in the UFC.

O’Malley’s last fight was a brutal knockout win against the former long-time reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000 and with a win bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $350,000.

Sean O’Malley’s Net Worth

Sean O’Malley has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $3 Million.

Sean O’Malley has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Montana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.

Sean O’Malley’s UFC Record

Sean O’Malley holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-1-0, 1 NC UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 299.

Sean O’Malley’s Next Fight

Sean O’Malley will fight the a familiar foe in Marlon Vera as he looked to defend his bantamweight championship for the first time in a 5-round main event for at UFC 299. This fight will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sean O’Malley (-260) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Sean O’Malley’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Sean O’Malley fights out of Scottsdale, Arizona but is originally from Helena, Montana.

Sean O’Malley is married to his wife Danya Gonzalez.

Age: 31

31 Born: Helena, Montana

Helena, Montana Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 72″