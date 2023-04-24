Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland set the Carolina Hurricanes franchise record for most Stanley Cup Playoff goals in a career on Sunday with 20 postseason markers. The franchise record also includes the Hartford Whalers organization. Hartford was in the National Hockey League from 1979 to 1997 before moving to Raleigh, North Carolina and becoming the Hurricanes.

How did Aho score his 20th goal?

Aho of Rauma, Finland scored from Mackenzie MacEachern of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan at 13:30 of the third period. At the time, the Hurricanes went up 3-0 over the New York Islanders and went on to win 5-2 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York to take a three games to one lead in the Eastern Conference first round best out of seven series.

For McEachern, it was his first game ever with the Hurricanes after 115 regular season games and five postseason games with the St. Louis Blues. He also added a goal from Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota at 13:30 of the second period to put the Hurricanes up 5-1.

Aho’s Playoff Statistics

Aho has all 20 of his playoff goals since the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had five goals in 2019, three goals in 2020, six goals in 2021, four goals in 2022, and two goals in 2023. In 52 playoff games, Aho has 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points. He is a +16 with 30 penalty minutes, seven power-play goals, two shorthanded goals, four game-winning goals, 135 shots on goal, 307 faceoff wins, 26 blocked shots, 98 hits, 55 takeaways and 28 giveaways. Aho is also the Hurricanes playoff record holder in assists and points.

Who had the old Hurricanes record?

Eric Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario had the old Hurricanes record with 19 playoff goals. He was part of the Hurricanes team that won the 2006 Stanley Cup. That year Staal had nine goals. He also led all players in the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 assists and 28 points.

When do the Hurricanes play next?

Carolina plays the New York Islanders next on Tuesday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes can close out the best out of seven first round series with a game five win.