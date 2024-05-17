Golf News and Rumors

Second Round Updates for 2024 PGA Championships

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
PGA: RBC Heritage - First Round
Here are the live updates of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. The biggest story of the day was not on the golf course.

1 PM ET –The biggest story on day of the 2024 PGA Championship came this morning before the tournament started. An employee at the Valhalla Golf Club was hit by a shuttle bus and was killed…as a result, the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship was delayed one hour…

1:13 PM ET–The other major story from the incident is centred around Scottie Scheffler, the world number one…He was arrested before the second round started….according to ESPN, Scheffler attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club and in the process, disregarded a police officer directing traffic, assauled an officer, and disciplined for reckless driving and criminal mischief….due to the fact the second major of the year was delayed, Scheffler made it to his round in time…

1:24 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Xander Schauffele and Mark Hubbard -9 3) Collin Morikawa -8 4) Thomas Detry of Belgium, American Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim of South Korea -7  6) Sweden’s Alex Noren, Americans Austin Eckroat, Harris English, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala at -6…

1:41 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the fifth hole…improves to -9…he is a two-time major champion as he won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…only other major champion in contention is Scheffler, who won the 2022 and 2024 Masters…

1:42 PM ET–English birdies the seventh to improve to -7…English, Morikawa, Hubbard, Scheffler and Kim started on the back nine…

1:54 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the fourth hole and is one stroke back of the leaders at -8…

1:58 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the sixth and moves into double figures at -10….has a stretch with three straight birdies for second straight day…birdied the sixth, seventh, eighth, and 12th, 13th, and 14th on Thursday…

2:08 PM ET–Hubbard misses the fairway on the second hole and ends up recording a bogey and drops to -8…

2:22 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the third hole to improve to return to -9…

2:22 PM ET–Noren finishes his round by shooting 70 and is at -5…

2:22 PM ET–Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo eagles the 13th…ball goes in the hole without a drop….

2:27 PM ET–Morikawa has fourth straight birdie and improves to -11…

2:34 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the fourth hole and improves to -10 and also into double figures…

2:41 PM ET–Morikawa has fifth straight birdie and improves to -12…

2:55 PM ET–Belgium’s Thomas Detry eagles 18th and improves to -9…

2:56 PM ET–Hubbard bogeys the fifth hole and drops to -9…three-way tie for second as Schauffele, Detry and Hubbard are three strokes back of Morikawa…

3:03 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the seventh hole and improves to -9…

3:04 PM ET–Morikawa bogeyed the ninth hole and finishes his round on Friday at -11…

3:05 PM ET--There are four golfers in second place at -9…they are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Mark Hubbard, and Thomas Detry…

3:06 PM ET–Austin Eckroat of Edmond, Oklahoma eagles the 18th hole and improves to -8…

3:19 PM ET–Hubbard bogeys the sixth hole and drops to -8…

3:20 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the third and improves to -10…

3:38 PM ET–1) Morikawa -11 2) Schauffele -10, 3) Scheffler -9 and Detry -9 5) Hubbard and Eckroat -8

4:08 PM ET--Finau has back-to-back birdies to begin his round and improves to -8…

4:09 PM ET–Norway’s Viktor Hovland eagles the fourth as his shot bounces on the green and goes in…improves from -3 to -5…

4:12 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the ninth and finishes his round at -9….

4:40 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the seventh hole and moves to -11 and a tie for the lead with Morikawa…

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Xander Schauffele Improves Odds To Win U.S. Open By 475% After Round 1

Xander Schauffele sparkles in first round of 2024 PGA Championship

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4 during the final round
Will Tiger Woods Play In The 2024 U.S. Open?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 2 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Earnings 2023: Scheffler, Rahm Top List of Top 100 Highest-Paid Golfers
2024 Masters Round Four Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record
2024 Masters Round Three Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods tees off on No. 4
Masters: Tiger Woods Sets Record With 24th Straight Made Cut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final round
2024 Masters Round Two Live Updates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_23000746_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates in completion of first round of 2024 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top