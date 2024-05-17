Second Round Updates for 2024 PGA Championships

Here are the live updates of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. The biggest story of the day was not on the golf course.

1 PM ET –The biggest story on day of the 2024 PGA Championship came this morning before the tournament started. An employee at the Valhalla Golf Club was hit by a shuttle bus and was killed…as a result, the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship was delayed one hour…

1:13 PM ET–The other major story from the incident is centred around Scottie Scheffler, the world number one…He was arrested before the second round started….according to ESPN, Scheffler attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club and in the process, disregarded a police officer directing traffic, assauled an officer, and disciplined for reckless driving and criminal mischief….due to the fact the second major of the year was delayed, Scheffler made it to his round in time…

1:24 PM ET–Current leaderboard: 1) Xander Schauffele and Mark Hubbard -9 3) Collin Morikawa -8 4) Thomas Detry of Belgium, American Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim of South Korea -7 6) Sweden’s Alex Noren, Americans Austin Eckroat, Harris English, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala at -6…

1:41 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the fifth hole…improves to -9…he is a two-time major champion as he won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…only other major champion in contention is Scheffler, who won the 2022 and 2024 Masters…

1:42 PM ET–English birdies the seventh to improve to -7…English, Morikawa, Hubbard, Scheffler and Kim started on the back nine…

1:54 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the fourth hole and is one stroke back of the leaders at -8…

1:58 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the sixth and moves into double figures at -10….has a stretch with three straight birdies for second straight day…birdied the sixth, seventh, eighth, and 12th, 13th, and 14th on Thursday…

2:08 PM ET–Hubbard misses the fairway on the second hole and ends up recording a bogey and drops to -8…

2:22 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the third hole to improve to return to -9…

2:22 PM ET–Noren finishes his round by shooting 70 and is at -5…

2:22 PM ET–Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo eagles the 13th…ball goes in the hole without a drop….

2:27 PM ET–Morikawa has fourth straight birdie and improves to -11…

2:34 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the fourth hole and improves to -10 and also into double figures…

2:41 PM ET–Morikawa has fifth straight birdie and improves to -12…

2:55 PM ET–Belgium’s Thomas Detry eagles 18th and improves to -9…

2:56 PM ET–Hubbard bogeys the fifth hole and drops to -9…three-way tie for second as Schauffele, Detry and Hubbard are three strokes back of Morikawa…

3:03 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the seventh hole and improves to -9…

3:04 PM ET–Morikawa bogeyed the ninth hole and finishes his round on Friday at -11…

3:05 PM ET--There are four golfers in second place at -9…they are Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Mark Hubbard, and Thomas Detry…

3:06 PM ET–Austin Eckroat of Edmond, Oklahoma eagles the 18th hole and improves to -8…

3:19 PM ET–Hubbard bogeys the sixth hole and drops to -8…

3:20 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the third and improves to -10…

3:38 PM ET–1) Morikawa -11 2) Schauffele -10, 3) Scheffler -9 and Detry -9 5) Hubbard and Eckroat -8

4:08 PM ET--Finau has back-to-back birdies to begin his round and improves to -8…

4:09 PM ET–Norway’s Viktor Hovland eagles the fourth as his shot bounces on the green and goes in…improves from -3 to -5…

4:12 PM ET–Hubbard birdies the ninth and finishes his round at -9….

4:40 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the seventh hole and moves to -11 and a tie for the lead with Morikawa…