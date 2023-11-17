It is appropriate that the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals are being played by the top four players in the world.

Three of the four men are Grand Slam champions, and the fourth is on the cusp of winning one.

That means Saturday is shaping up to be a spectacular day of men’s tennis.

(2) Alcaraz vs Djokovic (1)

(4) Sinner vs Medvedev (3) The four BEST players in the world face off in a pair of STACKED #NittoATPFinals Semi-Finals

Semifinal #1: Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner

The first match at 8:30 AM EST is between World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 4 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner has been spectacular this week in front of the excited home crowd so he will be getting a lot of fan support on Saturday.

The two have met eight previous times.

Medvedev leads 6-2, but he lost the last two matches to Sinner this fall in Beijing, China, and Vienna, Austria.

This will be their 5th meeting in 2023; who will win the head-to-head series this year and advance to the finals?

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev – in practice! A glimpse of what to expect at the #NittoATFinals tomorrow

Semifinal #2: Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

It does not get much better than a match between World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

This match begins at 3:00 PM EST so get to a television to watch the Tennis Channel at that time.

The two met four times before and have split the series 2-2.

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin. The head to head is 2-2. The last time they played, Novak won in a 3rd set tiebreak. World #1 vs world #2. The Legend vs The Young Superstar. Who wins?

Two trends worth noting are that they exchange wins, Novak Djokovic won the last match in the finals of the Western & Southern Open in August, and they have always met in a semifinal or final of a tournament.

Both measure each other’s game by how they play against the other, and for the most part except when cramps struck Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open semifinal, high-level tennis is on display.