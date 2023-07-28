Senators sign right winger Vladimir Tarasenko

The Ottawa Senators have signed right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia according to TSN on Thursday. The terms of the contract are for one year and worth $5 million. The Senators are the third National Hockey League franchise Tarasenko has played for. He previously spent 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2012 to 2023, and then 31 games with the New York Rangers from February to April of 2023.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points in 69 games this past season with the Blues and Rangers. He was a -14 with eight penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 169 shots on goal, 36 blocked shots, 75 hits, 24 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

Shorthanded Point

Tarasenko recorded his shorthanded point this past season on December 15, 2022. It came in a 4-3 Blues win over the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The goal in fact broke a 3-3 deadlock, with Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario picking up the lone assist. It was Tarasenko’s first shorthanded goal of his career and second shorthanded point. He previously had a shorthanded assist in a 3-2 Blues shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on November 3, 2021.

Game-Winning Goal in 2022-23

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal this past season came in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Philadelphia Flyers. It came on March 1 in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic and Braden Schneider of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan notched the assists at the 2:32 mark of the extra period.

Accolades

Tarasenko represented the Blues at the 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2023 NHL All-Star Game. When Tarasenko played in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, it was five days before he was traded to the Rangers. Tarasenko was also on the NHL’s second All-Star Team in 2014-15, and 2015-16. Then in 2019, Tarasenko was part of the Blues team that won the Stanley Cup. In the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he led all players with 90 shots on goal.