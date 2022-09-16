Senators sign Tyler Motte

The Ottawa Senators signed center Tyler Motte of Port Huron, Michigan to a one-year contract worth $1.35 million on Wednesday. Motte now joins a Senators team that has promise entering the season with all of the changes they have made. The Senators become Motte’s fifth National Hockey League team. He has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.

2021-22 NHL season

Motte shared his time with the Canucks and Rangers last season. He had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 58 games. Motte was a +2 with 22 penalty minutes with one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 101 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 58 blocked shots, 117 hits, 29 takeaways and 18 giveaways.

Motte recorded his lone game-winning goal of the 2021-22 season on New Year’s Day in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Motte scored an even strength marker from left winger Matthew Highmore of Halifax, Nova Scotia and right winger Juho Lammikko of 4:46 of the third period. At the time, Motte’s goal put the Kraken up 3-1.

Motte recorded his lone shorthanded point with a shorthanded goal from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio in an All-American goal at 17:13 of the first period in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on January 25, 2022.

Career Statistics

Motte has 35 goals and 27 assists for 62 points in 269 games. He was a -22 with 76 penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 403 shots on goal, 56 faceoff wins, 226 blocked shots, 655 hits, 120 takeaways and 56 giveaways.

Playoff Statistics

Motte has played 32 career postseason games with the Canucks and Rangers. He has six goals and one assist for seven points, is a -1 with six penalty minutes, one shorthanded goal, one game-winning goal, 56 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 104 hits, 29 takeaways and 10 giveaways.

Other

Motte was the fourth round pick, 121st overall by the Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He was traded from the Canucks to the Rangers last season for a fourth round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Other Senators additions

Motte joins a list of fresh new faces joining Ottawa. He is joined by forwards Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, and goaltender Cam Talbot.