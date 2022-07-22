Serena Williams and Venus Williams to play at the 2022 National Bank Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will both play at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto, Ontario next month. This will be only the third tournament Serena Williams will have participated in during 2022, and the second tournament for Venus Williams.

Serena Williams 2022

So far in 2022, Serena Williams has only played in one singles match the entire calendar year. It came in the first round of Wimbledon, where she lost to Harmony Tan of France, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6.

Serena Williams also competed in women’s doubles at the Eastbourne International with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Serena Williams and Jabeur beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-3, [13-11] in the first round, and then Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-ching Chan of Taiwan 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, Williams and Jabeur had to withdraw from their semifinal match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Magda Linette of Poland after Jabeur suffered a knee injury. The knee injury for Jabeur was obviously not very serious because she went on to compete at Wimbledon, and reached the women’s final, where she lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Linette and Krunic meanwhile won the Women’s Doubles Championship in Eastbourne via a walkover after Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia could not compete because of a toe injury. So, Krunic and Linette needed to only win two matches in winning the entire women’s doubles championship.

Venus Williams 2022

In 2022, Venus Williams competed in mixed doubles at Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray of Great Britain, older brother of British tennis star Andy Murray, as a wildcard. In the first round, Murray and Venus Williams defeated Michael Venus of New Zealand and Alicja Rosolska of Poland 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Then in the second round, Murray and Williams lost to the British duo of Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. In the third set tie break, Barnett and O’Mara won 18-16.

Williams History at the Canadian Open

Serena Williams has won three Canadian Open titles. They came in 2001, 2011, and 2013. In 2001, she beat Jennifer Capriati of the United States in the final, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3. In 2011, Serena Williams defeated Samatha Stosur of Australia in the final, 6-4, 6-2. In 2013, Serena Williams defeated Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 6-2, 6-0. In 2014, Venus Williams of the United States had her best result at the Canadian Open as she reached the final before losing to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

In the semifinals of the 2014 Canadian Open, Venus Williams beat Serena Williams 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. This is the only meeting between Serena Williams and Venus Williams in the history of the Canadian Open. All-time, Serena Williams has beaten Venus Williams 19 of 31 matches.

2022 U.S. Open

In addition to the Canadian Open, Serena Williams is on the official U.S. Open Entry List as well. However, the final major of the year is not until the end of August, and a lot of things can happen between now and then. Another addition to the U.S. Open is Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Who knows if Djokovic will be at Flushing Meadows either. Due to the fact he is not vaccinated, hurts his chances of being able to enter the United States unless the legislative rules in the United States change over the next month.