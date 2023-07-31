Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Finds Out Gender Of Second Child

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis: US Open

The greatest women’s tennis player of all time is on the journey to motherhood once again.

Williams, 41, first shocked the world with her pregnancy news by showing up with a visible baby bump at the Met Gala in May.

Now fans find out along with Serena and daughter Olympia the gender of the baby.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, was in charge of making the splashy gender reveal.

The partygoers who included sister Venus and father Richard thought they were finding out with a pink or blue cake.

Instead, Ohanian had a trick up his sleeve.

He made the cake plain yellow with no hints of pink or blue and then revealed the baby’s gender with a fireworks display.

Check it out.

Lots of Baby Girls Born To Grand Slam Champion Moms Recently

Serena’s soon-to-be-born baby girl could have a lot of female tennis friends close to her age.

Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber, and Naomi Osaka have all given birth to baby girls within the past 9 months.

Angelique Kerber is No.8 on top 100 female tennis players of all time

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season

Only Ashleigh Barty gave birth to a baby boy during that time.

Barty and Williams are retired and seemingly will stay that way.

Svitolina rejoined the tour in April and has been competitive in both the French Open (quarterfinalist) and Wimbledon (semifinalist).

Kerber and Osaka are planning to return to the game in early 2024.

Motherhood used to be a life event for female players after their playing careers.

However, women are now having children and returning to the WTA tour; Caroline Wozniacki is the most recent example, coming back this month after getting married and having two children.

Many tennis fans still hold out hope that Williams will make a comeback and add to her legacy as the GOAT of women’s tennis, but she seems content in retirement and will soon be busy taking care of two daughters.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

