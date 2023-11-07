Serena Williams Is First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award

Tennis legend Serena Williams has many firsts associated with her accomplishments throughout her career.

On Monday night, she added another one.

She is the first athlete to be honored with the Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers Of America.

It is a fitting award for Williams who throughout her long and storied tennis career, used her sports platform to showcase her fashion sense.

From the black bodysuit to the tutu and everything in between, Williams embraced and expressed her style on the court.

Another WIN for Serena Williams on day seven of the #USOpen⁠ ⁠! LOOK AT THE TUTU! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EvF8xVF9il — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 3, 2018

Serena Williams’ Australian Open Nike kit pic.twitter.com/bnZV29FqVR — Tennis (@tennis_photos) January 9, 2017

After 27 years of professional tennis, Serena Williams has played her last singles match at the 2022 #USOpen 🏆 3 x French Open

🏆 6 x US Open

🏆 7 x Australian Open

🏆 7 x Wimbledon Thank you for the memories #Serena – you’ll be missed ❤️

#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/YS0cMTKBfA — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 3, 2022

Serena Williams talks about being honored tonight and her daughter Olympia being a big sister.#CFDAAwards pic.twitter.com/Pb5UL2eN38 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 7, 2023

Williams dazzled at the award ceremony wearing a black long dress with puffed sleeves and a train designed by Thom Brown.

Congrats to @serenawilliams on becoming the first athlete to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the #CFDAAwards. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FbOxXFHIJH — Luis. (@serenapower_) November 7, 2023

No stone was left unturned; Williams’s fashion extended to the vehicle she arrived in for the awards, a one-of-a-kind Lincoln Black Label Navigator not available for sale.

Fashionably great. @serenawilliams’ grand entrance deserved the perfect accessory, like this one-of-a-kind, custom-wrapped Lincoln Black Label #Navigator. *Not available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/MrVL4lzAx6 — Lincoln (@LincolnMotorCo) November 7, 2023

Williams, 42, looks gorgeous less than three months after giving birth to her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams gives birth to her second child: Adira River Ohanian pic.twitter.com/rdN1GOMo2k — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2023

Congratulations Serena Williams!