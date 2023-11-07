Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Is First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams has many firsts associated with her accomplishments throughout her career.

On Monday night, she added another one.

She is the first athlete to be honored with the Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers Of America.

It is a fitting award for Williams who throughout her long and storied tennis career, used her sports platform to showcase her fashion sense.

From the black bodysuit to the tutu and everything in between, Williams embraced and expressed her style on the court.

Williams dazzled at the award ceremony wearing a black long dress with puffed sleeves and a train designed by Thom Brown.

No stone was left unturned; Williams’s fashion extended to the vehicle she arrived in for the awards, a one-of-a-kind Lincoln Black Label Navigator not available for sale.

Williams, 42, looks gorgeous less than three months after giving birth to her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Congratulations Serena Williams!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

