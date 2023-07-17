Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Shares What Fan Said To Her Last Week During Wimbledon 2023

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Serena Williams

41-year-old tennis legend Serena Williams is happily retired and awaiting the birth of her second child.

However, her fans still have a different opinion of what she should be up to these days.

Williams was in a bookstore last week during Wimbledon’s second week and tweeted what a fan walked up to her and said.

The fan said she “retired too early.”

There is a lot of parity in the women’s tennis game right now.

Iga Swiatek is the World No. 1, but she has yet to complete the career Grand Slam.

And American women’s tennis has not had a dominant player fill Serena’s shoes in recent years.

That’s why it is easy to understand why fans feel this way.

She was the undisputed best in women’s tennis while there were three jockeying for that position on the men’s side.

It was a magical era of tennis especially when both Serena and Venus were carrying the torch for American women’s tennis.

They often did not play their best against each other, but considering the stress each felt playing her best friend and sister, we could not expect it to be any other way.


Serena should expect to hear this feedback from fans until she is 50 years or even beyond.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Carlos Alcaraz

Video Shows Young Carlos Alcaraz Hitting With Roger Federer At Wimbledon 2019

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon 2023: Rafael Nadal Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
How to Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 on ESPN+ With a VPN From Outside the US
Wimbledon 2023: Champions Carlos Alcaraz And Marketa Vondrousova Shine At Wimbledon Ball
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final Attracts Celebrities From Around The World
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon 2023: Previewing Sunday’s Men’s Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Shakira
Wimbledon 2023: Top Celebrity Sightings At The Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top