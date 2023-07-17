41-year-old tennis legend Serena Williams is happily retired and awaiting the birth of her second child.

However, her fans still have a different opinion of what she should be up to these days.

Williams was in a bookstore last week during Wimbledon’s second week and tweeted what a fan walked up to her and said.

An iconic name many would still like to see on the courts!

The fan said she “retired too early.”

There is a lot of parity in the women’s tennis game right now.

Iga Swiatek is the World No. 1, but she has yet to complete the career Grand Slam.

And American women’s tennis has not had a dominant player fill Serena’s shoes in recent years.

That’s why it is easy to understand why fans feel this way.

She was the undisputed best in women’s tennis while there were three jockeying for that position on the men’s side.

Serena William’s win ratios from each grand slam rounds: R128 75/78 %96,15 (Highest) ✳️

R64 72/75 %96,00

R32 61/72 %85,91

R16 51/61 %83,60

QF 40/54 %74,07

SF 33/40 %82,50

F 23/33 %69,69 (Lowest) 🆘 Total: 367/423 %86,76 pic.twitter.com/PaU7vHnCbH — DenizTheTennis (@denizthetenis) July 17, 2023

It was a magical era of tennis especially when both Serena and Venus were carrying the torch for American women’s tennis.

They often did not play their best against each other, but considering the stress each felt playing her best friend and sister, we could not expect it to be any other way.

Venus Williams takes a picture of her sister Serena Williams after their 2003 Wimbledon Final. Serena defended her title, beating Venus for the 2nd consecutive year. It was the 4th consecutive year a Williams left as the Women's Singles Champion.

On this date in 2017: Serena Williams wins Grand Slam No. 23. Serena defeated her sister Venus in the Australian Open to break a tie with Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. It was Serena's sixth Grand Slam title without dropping a set.



Serena should expect to hear this feedback from fans until she is 50 years or even beyond.