Tennis legend Serena Williams will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in March 2024.

She joins former sports figure inductees Billie Jean King and Althea Gibson as well as soccer player Mia Hamm and jockey Julie Krone as the athletes who are part of this esteemed and diverse group of members including Michelle Obama and Emily Dickinson.

There are over 300 women inducted into this group in its 50-year existence.

Williams is an obvious choice for this honor for several reasons.

She is one of the greatest tennis players of all time who acted as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and businesswoman off the court while she was winning 23 Grand Slam titles over a career that spanned 20+ years.

There were obstacles and injuries over the years that kept her off the court, but she persevered with hard work and a drive to be the best.

Serena Williams will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in March. She was announced along with Ruby Bridges, who at the age of 6 was known as one of the first black students to attend a racially segregated school. Serena has 23 Grand Slam Singles titles, the… pic.twitter.com/M919KQDcLZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 17, 2023

Williams is now retired from the sport, but her name is brought up often because of the impact she made with an imposing serve, great athleticism, and tremendous power behind her shots.

🚨Serena Williams will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2024! 🐐

pic.twitter.com/CRmHzWl46z — Bodog (@BodogCA) November 17, 2023

Her example has inspired the next generation of female tennis players.

Coco Gauff grew up idolizing the Williams sisters. She trained at the same French academy as Serena — and her first paycheck even came from playing a young Serena in a commercial. Today, Gauff became the first American teen to win the US Open — since Serena Williams in 1999. pic.twitter.com/vQIs59J8N3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 9, 2023

There will never be another like her, and that is precisely why she is an excellent candidate for the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Serena Williams!