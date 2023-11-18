Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame In March 2024

Wendi Oliveros
serena williams one of the best female tennis players

Tennis legend Serena Williams will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in March 2024.

She joins former sports figure inductees Billie Jean King and Althea Gibson as well as soccer player Mia Hamm and jockey Julie Krone as the athletes who are part of this esteemed and diverse group of members including Michelle Obama and Emily Dickinson.

There are over 300 women inducted into this group in its 50-year existence.

Williams is an obvious choice for this honor for several reasons.

She is one of the greatest tennis players of all time who acted as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and businesswoman off the court while she was winning 23 Grand Slam titles over a career that spanned 20+ years.

There were obstacles and injuries over the years that kept her off the court, but she persevered with hard work and a drive to be the best.

Williams is now retired from the sport, but her name is brought up often because of the impact she made with an imposing serve, great athleticism, and tremendous power behind her shots.

Her example has inspired the next generation of female tennis players.

There will never be another like her, and that is precisely why she is an excellent candidate for the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Serena Williams!

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
