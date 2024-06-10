Sergei Bobrovsky heating up at the right time for the Panthers

The Florida Panthers are heating up at the right time and a major reason has been because of the outstanding goalkeeping of Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia. On Saturday, in game one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, Bobrovsky outplayed his counterpart, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner of Edmonton, Alberta, and in the process recorded his second shutout of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Panthers defeated the Oilers 3-0.

Inside Look at the Panthers win

Bobrovsky got the shutout in a game where the Panthers were heavily outshot. Edmonton out shot Florida 32-18. The Oilers had 12 shots in the first period, 13 shots in the second period, and seven shots in the third period. The Oilers player who led their team in shots on net was Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario, who had six.

Bobrovsky’s two most notable saves were first period stops on breakaways, as he stopped Oilers forwards Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers will need to change their approach in trying to score on Bobrovsky as he was excellent making low and high saves in game one.

When was Bobrovsky’s other playoff shutout in 2023-24?

Bobrovsky made 24 saves in a 3-0 Panthers win over the New York Rangers. That came in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 22.

NHL regular season leader in shutouts

Bobrovsky also led the NHL in regular season shutouts in 2023-24 with six. His shutouts came in a 2-0 Panthers win over the Detroit Red Wings on November 2 (22 saves), in a 5-0 Panthers win over the Ottawa Senators on November 27 (20 saves), in a 4-0 Panthers win over the Colorado Avalanche on February 10 (34 saves), in a 4-0 Panthers win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 2 (21 saves), in a 6-0 Panthers win over the Senators on April 4 (30 saves), and in a 4-0 Panthers win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 11 (25 saves).