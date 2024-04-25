Sharks fire head coach David Quinn

The San Jose Sharks have fired head coach David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island according to Ryan S. Clark of ESPN on Wednesday. Even though expectations were minimal this season for the San Jose Sharks, not many people would have expected it went as bad as it did for the team. San Jose had the least points in the National Hockey League with 47. They had a record of 19 wins, 54 regulation losses, and nine losses in extra time.

The Sharks’s 47 points were the least number of points during an 82 game season since the salary cap was instituted for the 2005-06 season. It should be noted that the Detroit Red Wings only had 39 points in 2019-20, but they only played 71 games that season, as their season was cut short 11 games due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Awful goals for and against ratio

San Jose had troubles scoring this past season, and they could not find a way to stop their opponent from scoring either. Their -150 goals for and against differential was the worst ratio in the salary cap era. Their 181 goals were the second fewest in the NHL. Only the Chicago Blackhawks scored less with 179. Meanwhile, the Sharks’ 331 goals against were the most by a wide margin. The Columbus Blue Jackets gave up the second most with 300.

Two seasons coaching the Sharks

Quinn was the coach of the Sharks for two seasons. He had a record of 41 wins, 98 regulation losses and 25 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .326. Quinn came to the Sharks from the New York Rangers, where he spent three seasons coaching there from 2018 to 2021.

Lofty challenges ahead for Sharks GM Mike Grier

This was the first time in Mike Grier’s role as Sharks general manager he fired a NHL head coach. There is no doubt that Grier has a lot of work ahead of him in order to make the Sharks competitive.