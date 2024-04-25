NHL News and Rumors

Sharks fire head coach David Quinn

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22740649_168396541_lowres-2

The San Jose Sharks have fired head coach David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island according to Ryan S. Clark of ESPN on Wednesday. Even though expectations were minimal this season for the San Jose Sharks, not many people would have expected it went as bad as it did for the team. San Jose had the least points in the National Hockey League with 47. They had a record of 19 wins, 54 regulation losses, and nine losses in extra time.

The Sharks’s 47 points were the least number of points during an 82 game season since the salary cap was instituted for the 2005-06 season. It should be noted that the Detroit Red Wings only had 39 points in 2019-20, but they only played 71 games that season, as their season was cut short 11 games due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Awful goals for and against ratio

San Jose had troubles scoring this past season, and they could not find a way to stop their opponent from scoring either. Their -150 goals for and against differential was the worst ratio in the salary cap era. Their 181 goals were the second fewest in the NHL. Only the Chicago Blackhawks scored less with 179. Meanwhile, the Sharks’ 331 goals against were the most by a wide margin. The Columbus Blue Jackets gave up the second most with 300.

Two seasons coaching the Sharks

Quinn was the coach of the Sharks for two seasons. He had a record of 41 wins, 98 regulation losses and 25 losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .326. Quinn came to the Sharks from the New York Rangers, where he spent three seasons coaching there from 2018 to 2021.

Lofty challenges ahead for Sharks GM Mike Grier

This was the first time in Mike Grier’s role as Sharks general manager he fired a NHL head coach. There is no doubt that Grier has a lot of work ahead of him in order to make the Sharks competitive.

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors San Jose Sharks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Anze Kopitar records third career NHL playoff overtime winner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
X reacts to Sergei Bobrovsky save
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20604593_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes score fastest two goals in playoff franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23085308_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks score fastest two goals in playoff franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22346762_168396541_lowres-3
Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin out for first round series vs. Jets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov wins 2024 Art Ross Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Auston Matthews wins 2024 Rocket Richard Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top