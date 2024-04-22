Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan set a Major League Baseball record on Sunday for the most home runs hit by a Japanese born player. He accomplished the feat by hitting his 176th career home run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in a 10-0 Dodgers win over the New York Mets. Of Ohtani’s 176 home runs, 171 have been with the Los Angeles Angels, and five have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is Ohtani’s first season with the Dodgers, as he played the previous six seasons with the Angels from 2018 to 2023.

When did Ohtani hit his 176th career home run?

Ohtani’s 176th career home run came in the third inning to open the scoring and put the Dodgers up 2-0 at the time. Ohtani’s two-run home run scored second baseman Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin with one out. The home run went to right center field and was 423 feet. The Dodgers went on to score eight more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game in a rout.

The home run was one of two hits Ohtani had in the contest. He also had a single in the fifth inning.

Who had the previous record?

The previous record belonged to Hideki Matsui of Nomi, Japan. Matsui hit 175 home runs in 10 Major League Baseball seasons from 2003 to 2012. Matsui was with the New York Yankees from 2003 to 2009, one season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2010, one season with the Oakland Athletics in 2011, and one season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012. Of Matsui’s 175 home runs, 140 were with the Yankees, 21 were with the Angels, 12 with the Athletics, and two with the Rays.

Great start to 2024

Ohtani has been amazing as a hitter so far this season in Los Angeles. He leads the Major Leagues with a .368 batting average, 35 hits, 11 doubles and 63 total bases. Ohtani also has scored 19 runs, and had one triple, five home runs, 13 runs batted in, 12 walks, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .431, and a slugging percentage of .663. The Dodgers meanwhile lead the National League West with a record of 13 wins and 11 losses. They lead the San Diego Padres by a full game.