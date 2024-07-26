Six must see moments on day one of the 2024 Olympic Games

The Opening Ceremonies have concluded and the first day of the Olympic Games are set to begin on Saturday. Here are seven events that are worth watching:

Cycling–Road Time Trials–8:30 AM ET & 10:30 AM ET

Cycling is known throughout France for the magical Tour de France. Now France will be hosting the world’s best cyclists at the Olympic Games. The backdrop of the French countryside should be fantastic (if it is not raining). The women’s road time trials go first, followed by the men. Grace Brown of Australia has won the silver medal at the last two World Championships and finished fourth in Tokyo three years ago. While Remco Evenpoel of Belgium, and Filippo Ganna of Italy are the two contenders in the men’s time trial. Evenpoel won the 2023 World Championship, while Ganna won the 2021 and 2022 World Championship and was second to Evenpoel in 2023.

Skateboarding–11AM ET

The United States could win their first gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in men’s skateboarding. Nyah Huston finished a disastrous seventh at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but has won six World Championship gold medals and 12 gold medals at the Summer X Games in street skateboarding.

Rugby Sevens Men’s Gold Medal Game–1:45 PM ET

The semifinals on Saturday feature South Africa and France (9:30 am ET) and Fiji and Australia (10 am ET), followed by the gold medal game at 1:45 PM ET. Fiji has won the last two Olympic gold medals. In 2016, they trounced Great Britain 43-7 in the gold medal game, and in 2021, they beat New Zealand 27-12.

Tennis–Approximately @ 2 PM ET

There is a very intriguing first round women’s matchup as Angelique Kerber of Germany is facing Naomi Osaka of Japan. Between the two players, Kerber and Osaka have seven grand slam titles. Both players are new mothers who are trying to now balance the challenges of parenting and playing tennis at a very high level.

Swimming–Women’s 400m Freestyle @ 2:52 PM ET & Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay @3:34 PM ET

The big story in the women’s 400 m freestyle is the battle between 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States and 2021 Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia. However, Canada’s Summer McIntosh, the silver medalist from the 2022 World Championship in Budapest may surprise. In the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Australia is the favourite, but remember Canada beat the United States to win silver at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Basketball–3 PM ET

The most intriguing basketball game in the Olympic tournament on Saturday will be between Canada and Greece. The Canadians are led by Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Canada won the bronze medal at the last World Cup, but will face a tough opponent in Greece, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks.