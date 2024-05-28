Sixteen Americans reach second round of 2024 French Open

The first round of the 2024 French Open is now complete and 16 American singles players are in round two. There are 10 American women who won their first round matches and six American men.

Who are the 10 American women?

Of the 10 American women in the second round are four seeded players. They are the third seed and the 2023 United States Open champion Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, the 11th seed and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida, the 14th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, and the 22nd seed Emma Navarro of New York City, New York.

The six unseeded players in round two are qualifier Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, California, Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey, Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, Florida, lucky loser Hailey Baptiste of Washington, D.C., Peyton Stearns of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bernarda Pera of Haledon, New Jersey. Anisimova reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open and Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open.

In round two, Volynets will face the fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Gauff will face 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, Anisimova will play the 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, Kenin will face the 21st seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist Caroline Garcia of France, Baptiste will face the 12th seed and Dubai Tennis Championship winner Jasmine Paolini of Italy, Stearns will face the 10th seed and 2022 French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina of Russia, and Navarro will face the 2012 French Open finalist Sara Errani of Italy.

Who are the six American men?

The six American left are the 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, the 14th seed and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the 15th seed and 2023 United States Open semifinalist Ben Shelton of Atlanta, the 25th seed and 2022 United States Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland, the 27th seed Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida, and Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California, who is the only unseeded American remaining.

Nakashima has the eighth seed and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in round two. Tiafoe has Denis Shapovalov of Canada, another 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist in the second round. Meanwhile, Shelton will play Kei Nishikori of Japan, the 2014 United States Open finalist, in round two.