Sloane Stephens And Venus Williams Come From Behind To Grab Big Wins At Western & Southern Open

Wendi Oliveros
On a rainy day at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, two American Grand Slam women’s tennis champions, Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams, had huge come-from-behind wins that delighted the crowd.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets after falling behind 2-5 in the first set.

Stephens is unseeded at the tournament; she faces Caroline Garcia in the next round.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams at 43 years of age and currently ranked 533rd in the world knocked off the 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets after being behind in both sets.

Williams has not beaten a top-20 player in four years.

She loves the sport and loves competing.

It is great to see her on the court, healthy, and playing well.

What makes the win even more impressive is the fact that she endured a rain delay which can be tough on players physically at any age.

Both players have to be relieved to advance on a day when a lot of matches were suspended and canceled due to the persistent rain.

 

