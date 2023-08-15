On a rainy day at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, two American Grand Slam women’s tennis champions, Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams, had huge come-from-behind wins that delighted the crowd.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets after falling behind 2-5 in the first set.

No Sloane Down For a minute there, it looked like Sloane Stephens might be heading to next week’s stop in Cleveland a little early. But the 2017 US Open champ flips a switch down 2-5 in the 1st set, slingshotting past Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 7-5, 6-2, to reach round 2. 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/lAKfks2Y5g — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) August 14, 2023

Stephens is unseeded at the tournament; she faces Caroline Garcia in the next round.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams at 43 years of age and currently ranked 533rd in the world knocked off the 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets after being behind in both sets.

Williams has not beaten a top-20 player in four years.

She loves the sport and loves competing.

It is great to see her on the court, healthy, and playing well.

VENUS WILLIAMS BEATS A TOP 20 PLAYER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOUR YEARS! At 43 years old! Wow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NlTNyRKAwD — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 14, 2023

What makes the win even more impressive is the fact that she endured a rain delay which can be tough on players physically at any age.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED. 43yo Venus Williams 🇺🇸 was down 2-5 in the second when the last rain delay hit…she comes back out and wins five games in a row to win. 6-4, 7-5 vs the no.16 player in the world #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/PjvWWuDwi4 — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) August 14, 2023

Both players have to be relieved to advance on a day when a lot of matches were suspended and canceled due to the persistent rain.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023