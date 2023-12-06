The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best bantamweight contenders (4) Song Yadong taking on (14) Chris Gutierrez. Dariush is coming off a fifth-round finish against Ricky Simon which was one of the most dominant victories in his UFC history. Song will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he gets into the octagon this weekend. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had a change of opponent after Montel Jackson had to withdraw and took on Alatengheili whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Gutierrez has now won eight of his last 10 fights and is looking to get his biggest win yet this weekend live at the Apex.

In Yadong’s last fight, he dominated opponent Ricky Simon who he finished via TKO in round five. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000 with a win bonus, promotional bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $261,000.

Song Yadong’s Net Worth

Song Yadong has been in the UFC for a some time now and he has made an estimated $700k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Song Yadong has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the China regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.

Song Yadong’s UFC Record

Song Yadong holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-7-1, 1 NC which includes 9 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 9-2-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 83.

Song Yadong’s Next Fight

Song Yadong will fight top ranked lightweight contender Chris Gutierrez in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 83. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Song Yadong (-370 ) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Song Yadong’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Song Yadong fights out of Sacramento, California but is originally from Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China.

Song Yadong is married to his wife Daisy Song.

Age: 26

Born: Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China

Height: 5'8″

Weight: 135 pounds

Reach: 67″

67″ Coach/Trainer: Urijah Faber