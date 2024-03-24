Sonny Milano records first career NHL hat trick

Sonny Milano of Massapequa, New York recorded his first National Hockey League career hat trick on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-6 Washington Capitals win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Colombia.

When and how did Milano score thrice?

Milano scored one goal in each regulation period. He first tied the game at one at 12:45 of the first period from Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ontario on the power-play. Milano then put the Capitals up 3-2 with an even strength goal from Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario at 14:40 of the middle frame. Milano then put the Capitals up 5-4 from Rasmus Sandin of Uppsala, Sweden and Strome at 8:19 of the third period. The last two Milano’s goals were even strength.

Who else scored for Washington?

In addition to Milano, the Capitals got goals from defenseman John Carlson of Natic, Massachusetts, Alex Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia, and McMichael. It should be noted that Strome was not awarded an official goal for the Capitals by scoring in a shootout.

Ovechkin moving closer to Gretzky

With the goal. Ovechkin now has 846 NHL goals. That is 48 goals less than Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894 goals.

Milano in 2023-24

Milano has 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points. He is a +7 in 38 games, along with eight penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 41 shots on goal, 12 blocked hits, 16 hits, 13 takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Milano’s two game-winning goals this season

Milano’s first game-winning goal came in a 2-1 Capitals win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 4. Milano scored from defenseman Nick Jensen of Rogers, Minnesota and Rasmus Sandin of Uppsala, Sweden to put the Capitals up 2-0 with two minutes and 39 seconds left in the first period. Milano’s second game-winning goal came in a 4-0 Capitals win over the New York Rangers from Martin Fehertvary of Bratislava, Slovakia and Carlson at the 43 second mark of the first period to open the scoring.