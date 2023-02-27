On the final day of Southern Conference play, Furman went on the road to Samford and came away with a huge win which gave them a share of the 2023 SoCon regular season title and the number 1 seed in the 2023 SoCon tournament. UNC Greensboro, Samford, and Furman were all jockeying for position in the final two weeks of the regular season and all of them finished with 20+ regular season wins. Furman finished the season with wins in nine of their last 10 games. The 2023 SoCon tournament will be a fantastic tournament and this mid-major will send a very good basketball team to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

2023 Southern Conference Standings

Furman 15-3 – 24-7 W3 9-1 15-2 8-3 Samford 15-3 – 21-10 L1 7-3 13-3 8-7 UNC Greensboro 14-4 1 20-11 L1 7-3 11-3 8-6 Western Carolina 10-8 5 17-14 W1 6-4 9-5 6-9 Wofford 8-10 7 16-15 W1 5-5 12-4 4-11 East Tennessee State 8-10 7 12-19 W2 4-6 7-9 4-9 Chattanooga 7-11 8 15-16 L3 4-6 9-7 6-9 Mercer 6-12 9 13-18 W1 4-6 7-7 4-10 The Citadel 5-13 10 10-21 L3 1-9 5-9 4-11 VMI 2-16 13 7-24 L1 2-8 6-8 1-14

2023 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Where: Asheville, North Carolina When: Mar 3 – Mar 6 How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN



All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 Mercer, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 VMI vs. No. 7 Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Furman, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 East Tennessee State vs. No. 4 Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Samford, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Wofford vs. No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:00 p.m. ESPNU

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 pm, ESPNews

March 6 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

2023 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket