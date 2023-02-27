College Basketball News and Rumors

Southern Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Daniel_Fowler.0

On the final day of Southern Conference play, Furman went on the road to Samford and came away with a huge win which gave them a share of the 2023 SoCon regular season title and the number 1 seed in the 2023 SoCon tournament. UNC Greensboro, Samford, and Furman were all jockeying for position in the final two weeks of the regular season and all of them finished with 20+ regular season wins. Furman finished the season with wins in nine of their last 10 games. The 2023 SoCon tournament will be a fantastic tournament and this mid-major will send a very good basketball team to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

2023 Southern Conference Standings

logo
Furman
15-3
24-7
W3
9-1
15-2
8-3
logo
Samford
15-3
21-10
L1
7-3
13-3
8-7
logo
UNC Greensboro
14-4
1
20-11
L1
7-3
11-3
8-6
logo
Western Carolina
10-8
5
17-14
W1
6-4
9-5
6-9
logo
Wofford
8-10
7
16-15
W1
5-5
12-4
4-11
logo
East Tennessee State
8-10
7
12-19
W2
4-6
7-9
4-9
logo
Chattanooga
7-11
8
15-16
L3
4-6
9-7
6-9
logo
Mercer
6-12
9
13-18
W1
4-6
7-7
4-10
logo
The Citadel
5-13
10
10-21
L3
1-9
5-9
4-11
logo
VMI
2-16
13
7-24
L1
2-8
6-8
1-14

2023 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center

    • Where: Asheville, North Carolina

    • When: Mar 3 – Mar 6

    • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN

 All times ET

March 3 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 Mercer, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 VMI vs. No. 7 Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Furman, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 East Tennessee State vs. No. 4 Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Samford, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 Wofford vs. No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:00 p.m. ESPNU
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 pm, ESPNews

March 6 Championship

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

2023 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket

Southern Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
bradley-basketball-rienk-mast_ee590db46cb9455445d9aadfabd36594_2000

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Author image Colin Lynch  •  36min
College Basketball News and Rumors
usa_today_17322251.0
Northeast Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
College Basketball News and Rumors
AllConference
Big South Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Patriot League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
College Basketball News and Rumors
All_League_Website
Horizon League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
College Basketball News and Rumors
ACC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top