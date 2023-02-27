On the final day of Southern Conference play, Furman went on the road to Samford and came away with a huge win which gave them a share of the 2023 SoCon regular season title and the number 1 seed in the 2023 SoCon tournament. UNC Greensboro, Samford, and Furman were all jockeying for position in the final two weeks of the regular season and all of them finished with 20+ regular season wins. Furman finished the season with wins in nine of their last 10 games. The 2023 SoCon tournament will be a fantastic tournament and this mid-major will send a very good basketball team to the 2023 NCAA tournament.
2023 Southern Conference Standings
|
Furman
|
15-3
|
–
|
24-7
|
W3
|
9-1
|
15-2
|
8-3
|
Samford
|
15-3
|
–
|
21-10
|
L1
|
7-3
|
13-3
|
8-7
|
UNC Greensboro
|
14-4
|
1
|
20-11
|
L1
|
7-3
|
11-3
|
8-6
|
Western Carolina
|
10-8
|
5
|
17-14
|
W1
|
6-4
|
9-5
|
6-9
|
Wofford
|
8-10
|
7
|
16-15
|
W1
|
5-5
|
12-4
|
4-11
|
East Tennessee State
|
8-10
|
7
|
12-19
|
W2
|
4-6
|
7-9
|
4-9
|
Chattanooga
|
7-11
|
8
|
15-16
|
L3
|
4-6
|
9-7
|
6-9
|
Mercer
|
6-12
|
9
|
13-18
|
W1
|
4-6
|
7-7
|
4-10
|
The Citadel
|
5-13
|
10
|
10-21
|
L3
|
1-9
|
5-9
|
4-11
|
VMI
|
2-16
|
13
|
7-24
|
L1
|
2-8
|
6-8
|
1-14
2023 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule
-
-
Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center
-
Where: Asheville, North Carolina
-
When: Mar 3 – Mar 6
-
How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN
-
All times ET
March 3 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 Mercer, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 VMI vs. No. 7 Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN+
March 4 Quarterfinals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Furman, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 East Tennessee State vs. No. 4 Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Samford, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 Wofford vs. No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 5 Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:00 p.m. ESPNU
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 pm, ESPNews
March 6 Championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
2023 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket