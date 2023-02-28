The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana will play host to the 2023 Southland Conference Tournament from March 5th to March 8th.

The tournament will feature 8 teams playing in a ladder format. The top two seeds will receive a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 will earn a bye to the second round. All Bulldogs & Gaels

Corpus Christi Looks To Go Back To Back

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is looking to repeat as Southland Conference 2023. The Islanders were bounced out of the play-in game last year by fellow 16 seed and Lone Star State foe, Texas Southern. Corpus Christi would want nothing more than to have another shot at securing their first NCAA tournament win. While the Islanders come in with 20 wins and are 9-1 in their last 10, Northwestern State is also a 20-win team who have won 8 of their last 10. It’s been a competitive season atop the Southland Conference standings as just 3-games separate the one and four seeds in the conference.

2023 Southland Conference Standings

Southland Conference Team CONF GB W-L STRK L10 HOME AWAY Texas A&M-CC 13-4 – 20-10 W1 9-1 13-2 6-7 Northwestern State 12-5 1 20-10 L1 8-2 9-3 10-7 Southeastern Louisiana 11-6 2 17-13 W3 6-4 10-4 6-8 Nicholls State 10-7 3 15-14 W1 5-5 10-2 4-11 Texas A&M-Commerce 9-8 4 13-18 L1 5-5 5-4 7-12 New Orleans 7-10 6 10-18 W4 4-6 6-9 4-9 Houston Christian 7-10 6 10-20 L1 3-7 8-7 2-13 Incarnate Word 6-11 7 12-18 W1 4-6 7-7 3-11 Lamar 5-12 8 9-21 L3 3-7 6-9 2-11 McNeese State 5-12 8 8-22 L3 3-7 5-8 3-14

2023 Southland Conference Tournament Schedule

Venue: Legacy Center Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana When: Mar 5 – Mar 9 How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2



Sunday, March 5 SESSION ONE

Men’s Games 1 & 2 Men’s First Round – Game 1: 5 p.m.

No. 5 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed – ESPN+ Men’s First Round – Game 2: 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed – ESPN+

SESSION THREE

Men’s Games 3 & 4 Men’s Quarterfinal – Game 3: 5 p.m.

No. 4 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner – ESPN+ Men’s Quarterfinal – Game 4: 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner – ESPN+

SESSION FIVE

Men’s Games 5 & 6 Men’s Semifinal – Game 5: 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Seed vs. Game 3 Winner – ESPNU Men’s Semifinal – Game 6: 8 p.m.

No. 2 Seed vs. Game 4 Winner – ESPN+

SESSION SEVEN

Men’s Championship Men’s Championship Game: 4 p.m.

Semifinal Winners – ESPN2

2023 Southland Conference Tournament Bracket