Southland Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana will play host to the 2023 Southland Conference Tournament from March 5th to March 8th.

The tournament will feature 8 teams playing in a ladder format. The top two seeds will receive a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 will earn a bye to the second round. All Bulldogs & Gaels

Corpus Christi Looks To Go Back To Back

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is looking to repeat as Southland Conference 2023. The Islanders were bounced out of the play-in game last year by fellow 16 seed and Lone Star State foe, Texas Southern. Corpus Christi would want nothing more than to have another shot at securing their first NCAA tournament win. While the Islanders come in with 20 wins and are 9-1 in their last 10, Northwestern State is also a 20-win team who have won 8 of their last 10. It’s been a competitive season atop the Southland Conference standings as just 3-games separate the one and four seeds in the conference.

2023 Southland Conference Standings

Southland Conference
Team
CONF
GB
W-L
STRK
L10
HOME
AWAY
Texas A&M-CC
13-4
20-10
W1
9-1
13-2
6-7
Northwestern State
12-5
1
20-10
L1
8-2
9-3
10-7
Southeastern Louisiana
11-6
2
17-13
W3
6-4
10-4
6-8
Nicholls State
10-7
3
15-14
W1
5-5
10-2
4-11
Texas A&M-Commerce
9-8
4
13-18
L1
5-5
5-4
7-12
New Orleans
7-10
6
10-18
W4
4-6
6-9
4-9
Houston Christian
7-10
6
10-20
L1
3-7
8-7
2-13
Incarnate Word
6-11
7
12-18
W1
4-6
7-7
3-11
Lamar
5-12
8
9-21
L3
3-7
6-9
2-11
McNeese State
5-12
8
8-22
L3
3-7
5-8
3-14

 

 

2023 Southland Conference Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Legacy Center

    • Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

    • When: Mar 5 – Mar 9

    • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

Sunday, March 5
SESSION ONE
Men’s Games 1 & 2
Men’s First Round – Game 1: 5 p.m.
No. 5 Seed vs. No. 8 Seed – ESPN+
Men’s First Round – Game 2: 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Seed vs. No. 7 Seed – ESPN+

SESSION THREE
Men’s Games 3 & 4
Men’s Quarterfinal – Game 3: 5 p.m.
No. 4 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner – ESPN+
Men’s Quarterfinal – Game 4: 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner – ESPN+

SESSION FIVE
Men’s Games 5 & 6
Men’s Semifinal – Game 5: 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Seed vs. Game 3 Winner – ESPNU
Men’s Semifinal – Game 6: 8 p.m.
No. 2 Seed vs. Game 4 Winner – ESPN+

SESSION SEVEN
Men’s Championship
Men’s Championship Game: 4 p.m.
Semifinal Winners – ESPN2

2023 Southland Conference Tournament Bracket

College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
