Spencer Strider becomes fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a season

Jeremy Freeborn
Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio made Major League Baseball history on Tuesday. When recording his 200th strikeout of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, he accomplished the feat in the fewest number of innings with 123 1/3 according to ESPN. Strider now leads the Major Leagues with 208 strikeouts and 12 wins.

Quality Start against the Angels

On Tuesday, Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, and gave up one earned run, two walks and five hits, to go along with nine strikeouts in a 5-1 Braves win over the Los Angeles Angels. In all, he tied a season high with 110 pitches, of which 74 were strikes. It was also Strider’s 13th quality start of the season.

2023 MLB Statistics

Strider improved to a record of 12 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.61. During 22 games and 129 2/3 innings pitched, Strider has given up 52 earned runs, 38 walks, and 18 home runs, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.09.

Strider Breaks Own Record

Strider had the old record of 130 innings to record 200 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat last year. During the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Strider had 202 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. Last season, Strider was the National League Rookie of the Year runner up. He was only behind his Braves teammate, center fielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia.

Ace in the Starting Rotation

Strider is the Braves’s number one starting pitcher at the moment. He is joined in the rotation by Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder and Yonny Chirinos. Fried is retuning to the rotation on Friday after missing significant time with a forearm injury.

Best Record in MLB

The Braves are currently at 69 wins and 37 losses. They are 11.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. The Braves also have a winning percentage of .651 and have scored the most runs in the National League with 601. Their 442 runs against are also the fewest in the National League.

 

 

Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
