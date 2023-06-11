Chandler Stephenson scored two goals and goalie Adin Hill turned aside 29 shots as the opportunistic Vegas Golden Knights upended the slow-starting Florida Panthers, 3-2, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can capture their first NHL title on Tuesday.

Just think, after Thursday’s Game 3 win, the Panthers were just 103 Stanley Cup wins from matching the Montreal Canadiens’ all-time mark …

We’ve got ourselves a new addition to the #StanleyCup Final wins list. 😼 pic.twitter.com/5o8QE3YsXB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2023

Getting back into the series seemed like child’s play for the Panthers …

her Stanley Cup Final debut. pic.twitter.com/DYVzzR4WPT — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023

While winning Game 3 may not have been easy, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk have been clutch …

First teammates in Stanley Cup Playoff history to combine for 5️⃣ overtime goals! Star duo comin’ up big for the cardiac cats 💪 pic.twitter.com/kXfFypSiQ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2023

Can this statement be seriously debated? …

The Golden Knights entered Game 4 rested after taking Friday off …

After riding themselves of the “sour taste” from their overtime loss, the Golden Knights took time on their off day to reset.@lukefoxjukebox gets you set for Game 4 with the latest from the Stanley Cup Final. https://t.co/Ryy3G9GM5V — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2023

The Panthers, meanwhile, continued tinkering with their game plan…

The @FlaPanthers got a huge win in Game 3, but there are adjustments to make for Game 4. Aleksander Barkov talked with @BJaffe about what the team could change. #TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/E6syYDqcAe — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 10, 2023

Whatever the Panthers’ planned to accomplish at the start of Game 4, they didn’t have the same early jump as Stephenson …

In case you may have forgotten …

this is your “Chandler Stephenson is underrated” reminder 😁 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

To make the “Stevenson is underrated” case stronger, he collected his second tally 7:28 into the second period …

While Stevenson’s second marker silenced the once-wild Panthers’ fans …

Stephenson, again 2-0 Golden Knights Arena so quiet you can hear a rat squeak. — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) June 11, 2023

The two-goal lead was a home run to Vegas’ fans …

THEY ARE LOVING IT AT THE BALLPARK 👏👏👏#UKnightTheRealm | @thelvballpark pic.twitter.com/nuV6gbInPr — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

The rested Golden Knights continued to make the Panthers look a step slow. That was evident from William Karlsson’s rebound marker to make it 3-0 …

IT’S A *WILD* SATURDAY KNIGHT!!! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/7YXfsz3J0N — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

Brandon Montour woke up the Panthers after netting a shot that bounced off two defenders …

“Oh” my, the Panthers climbed to within 3-2 in the third period …

What a finish …

Wild ending as Vegas gets to within one win of the Stanley Cup 😱 pic.twitter.com/df5U7Uw8Xw — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) June 11, 2023

“Embarrassing” Panthers fans threw garbage onto the post-game ice, but William Carrier discovered a piece of postseason treasure …

a flamingo in a sea full of rats 🦩😌 pic.twitter.com/ZEYDCQhaku — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

Goalie Adin Hill made a series of scrambling last-second saves, preserving the Game 4 win and his place in playoff history …

Adin Hill didn’t make his postseason debut until the Second Round and has since earned 10 wins in 15 games – achieving an NHL first in the process. He and the @GoldenKnights are now one win away from claiming the #StanleyCup.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jaziSVKQUD pic.twitter.com/RQoN6pP6vp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2023

While Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky remained confident, despite being down 3-1 in the series …

“It was definitely an unfortunate loss, but we’ve been in this situation before.” Sergei Bobrovsky meets with the media following tonight’s loss 🎙@FlaPanthers | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/FPqfsy765I — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 11, 2023

The Golden Knights have one number in mind …

ONE MORE BOYS!!! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ul0zuTEqTx — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023