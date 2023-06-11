NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Chandler Stephenson’s 2 Goals, Vegas’ Game 4 Victory Over Florida

stanley cup action game four vegas wins (1)

Chandler Stephenson scored two goals and goalie Adin Hill turned aside 29 shots as the opportunistic Vegas Golden Knights upended the slow-starting Florida Panthers, 3-2, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can capture their first NHL title on Tuesday.

Just think, after Thursday’s Game 3 win, the Panthers were just 103 Stanley Cup wins from matching the Montreal Canadiens’ all-time mark …

Getting back into the series seemed like child’s play for the Panthers …

While winning Game 3 may not have been easy, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk have been clutch …

Can this statement be seriously debated? …

The Golden Knights entered Game 4 rested after taking Friday off …

The Panthers, meanwhile, continued tinkering with their game plan…

Whatever the Panthers’ planned to accomplish at the start of Game 4, they didn’t have the same early jump as Stephenson …

In case you may have forgotten …

To make the “Stevenson is underrated” case stronger, he collected his second tally 7:28 into the second period …

While Stevenson’s second marker silenced the once-wild Panthers’ fans …

The two-goal lead was a home run to Vegas’ fans …

The rested Golden Knights continued to make the Panthers look a step slow. That was evident from William Karlsson’s rebound marker to make it 3-0 …

Brandon Montour woke up the Panthers after netting a shot that bounced off two defenders …

“Oh” my, the Panthers climbed to within 3-2 in the third period …

What a finish …

“Embarrassing” Panthers fans threw garbage onto the post-game ice, but William Carrier discovered a piece of postseason treasure …

Goalie Adin Hill made a series of scrambling last-second saves, preserving the Game 4 win and his place in playoff history …

While Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky remained confident, despite being down 3-1 in the series …

The Golden Knights have one number in mind …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
