Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and was credited with an assist, leading the Vegas Golen Knights to a 7-2 victory over the besieged Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

After a stirring series opener, NHL fans were eager for the opening faceoff …

During the teams’ Monday morning skates, the Panthers appeared comfortable being down 1-0 and Vegas’ Jack Eichel looked eager to continue his effective two-way play …

NHL Morning Skate: #StanleyCup Final Edition – June 5, 2023

▪️ @GoldenKnights‘ Eichel looks to build off 2-point Final debut

Vegas welcomes 4 top #NHLDraft prospects for Game 2

Vegas’ Shea Theodore wanted some privacy …

The Panthers arrived striving to become the fourth team in the past six Cup finals to rebound from a series-opening loss …

The Panthers found out early they would be in trouble when they lost much of their on-ice grit …

Update: Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas will not return to tonight’s game. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 6, 2023

With Radko Gudas sidelined after just 2:11 of ice time, Marchessault discovered a little more room to operate on the power play …

There’s only one way to describe Marchessault’s play in the playoffs: El fuego …

When Alec Martinez scores a postseason goal, you know it’s a big one …

Alec Martinez scored his first #StanleyCup Final goal since 2014, when he netted the Cup-clinching tally in double overtime of Game 5 for the Kings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/sZO3gF6lHu pic.twitter.com/dVp0mdBq8s — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 6, 2023

Four of the NHL’s top draft prospects attended Game 2 to get a feel for the Stanley Cup atmosphere …

The top three-ranked North American Skaters and the No. 1-ranked International Skater for the 2023 Upper Deck #NHLDraft are attending Game 2 of the #StanleyCup Final tonight in Las Vegas. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/SsRQWTTbp5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 6, 2023

With the league’s future stars watching, the Panthers continued to get pummeled …

Vegas captain Mark Stone created Brett Howden’s scoring play, first without a stick, then with one …

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky yielded four goals on 13 shots Monday before being pulled …

Vegas makes it 4-0. Alex Lyon is now in net. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 6, 2023

Attending his second game at “The Fortress,” NFL player Davante Adams was impressed with the environment …

The Panthers attempted a third-period rally …

Cats strike 14 seconds into the 3rd period. Lundell cuts the deficit to 4-1. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) June 6, 2023

But then Marchessault did it again …

And the Golden Knights’ fans celebrated all the action leading to a 2-0 series advantage …

The NHL endured four consecutive Cup sweeps (1995-98), but there hasn’t been one since …

This is the perfect way to represent Sin City’s Stanley Cup action …

