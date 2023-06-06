NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights Crushing Florida Panthers, Seizing 2-0 Series Lead

Jeff Hawkins
vegas pummels panthers in game 2 (1)

Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and was credited with an assist, leading the Vegas Golen Knights to a 7-2 victory over the besieged Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

After a stirring series opener, NHL fans were eager for the opening faceoff …

During the teams’ Monday morning skates, the Panthers appeared comfortable being down 1-0 and Vegas’ Jack Eichel looked eager to continue his effective two-way play …

Vegas’ Shea Theodore wanted some privacy …

The Panthers arrived striving to become the fourth team in the past six Cup finals to rebound from a series-opening loss …

The Panthers found out early they would be in trouble when they lost much of their on-ice grit …

With Radko Gudas sidelined after just 2:11 of ice time, Marchessault discovered a little more room to operate on the power play …

There’s only one way to describe Marchessault’s play in the playoffs: El fuego …

When Alec Martinez scores a postseason goal, you know it’s a big one …

Four of the NHL’s top draft prospects attended Game 2 to get a feel for the Stanley Cup atmosphere …

With the league’s future stars watching, the Panthers continued to get pummeled …

Vegas captain Mark Stone created Brett Howden’s scoring play, first without a stick, then with one …

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky yielded four goals on 13 shots Monday before being pulled …

Attending his second game at “The Fortress,” NFL player Davante Adams was impressed with the environment …

The Panthers attempted a third-period rally …

But then Marchessault did it again …

And the Golden Knights’ fans celebrated all the action leading to a 2-0 series advantage …

The NHL endured four consecutive Cup sweeps (1995-98), but there hasn’t been one since …

This is the perfect way to represent Sin City’s Stanley Cup action …

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
