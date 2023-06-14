NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup 2023: Twitter Reacts To Mark Stone Scoring Hat Trick, Vegas Golden Knights Blitzing Florida Panthers For 1st NHL Title

Jeff Hawkins
make stone celebrates stanley cup goal in game 5 (1)

Captain Mark Stone scored three, Game 5 goals Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights blitzed the Florida Panthers, 9-3, to clinch the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Stone became the first skater to record a Cup-clinching hat trick since 1922 when Toronto St. Patricks’ sniper Dave Dye netted four markers.

To prepare for a big night, a little poolside rest was required …

Vegas was ready to party …

Hockey may have been the main event, but the atmosphere was like a circus …

Stone made sure his teammates were ready to meet the moment …

A confident walk to work …

The Panthers were forced to play without their star …

Setting the scene for Game 5 …

Ok, let’s go …

The captain steers the ship and Stone opened the scoring shorthanded …

The Golden Knights came ready to claim the Cup …

The Panthers briefly put up a fight …

But the blueliner knows how to score big postseason goals …

Alec Martinez celebrated the anniversary of his previous Stanley Cup-clinching goal in style …

The rout was on …

Jonathan Marchessault certainly skated like one of a kind …

Getting Stone-d again …

One more time …

Hats off to the captain …

And to the maiden champions …

The other side of winning …

What a difference a year makes for Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy …

An original Golden Knight claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, the first undrafted player to win the playoff MVP award since Wayne Gretzky …

The Golden Knights earned the silver cup. Can you believe it? “No!” goalie Adin Hill told TNT …

Good Knights …

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
