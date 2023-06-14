Captain Mark Stone scored three, Game 5 goals Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights blitzed the Florida Panthers, 9-3, to clinch the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Stone became the first skater to record a Cup-clinching hat trick since 1922 when Toronto St. Patricks’ sniper Dave Dye netted four markers.

To prepare for a big night, a little poolside rest was required …

Vegas was ready to party …

VEGAS, BABY. VEGAS. @steveaoki IS HERE TO GET EVERYONE FIRED UP FOR GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL 😎 pic.twitter.com/zqcZmYIesJ — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

Hockey may have been the main event, but the atmosphere was like a circus …

⚡️ IT’S AN ABSOLUTE ELECTRIC FACTORY ⚡️ The cast of KÀ from @Cirque is out here!!!! pic.twitter.com/BOZkgtFUFc — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

Stone made sure his teammates were ready to meet the moment …

🎥 Roy & Stone 🎥 Stone: We understand the magnitude of the moment and guys are pretty excited just to walk into the building. pic.twitter.com/W6qtejymM7 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023

A confident walk to work …

The Panthers were forced to play without their star …

Matthew Tkachuk will NOT be in the lineup tonight for the Florida Panthers. How will the Panthers fare without their superstar? #TimeToHunt @TonyLuftman | @Rupper17 | @mike_p_johnson | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/5iekA92pXD — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 13, 2023

Setting the scene for Game 5 …

WELCOME TO THE ICE FOR GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL YOUR VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/01jsiByeLc — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

Ok, let’s go …

The captain steers the ship and Stone opened the scoring shorthanded …

THIS IS WHY HE WEARS THE C!!!!!!!!!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/SrZPpbvIOr — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

The Golden Knights came ready to claim the Cup …

A BIGGGGGG GOAL! 🦒 pic.twitter.com/O0F7XAzYyW — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

The Panthers briefly put up a fight …

AARON EKBLAD WITH HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SERIES! The @FlaPanthers cut the deficit in half! #TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1xqqgU1QPc — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 14, 2023

But the blueliner knows how to score big postseason goals …

ALEC MARTINEZ IS JUST INSANE IN THE PLAYOFFS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bwpp94hQLK — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

Alec Martinez celebrated the anniversary of his previous Stanley Cup-clinching goal in style …

9 years ago today, Alec Martinez scored the 2OT winner to seal the @LAKings‘ second #StanleyCup triumph in three years. 👑 pic.twitter.com/c7FN8EYjnG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2023

The rout was on …

🐻 to 🤠 to 🍏!!! pic.twitter.com/ogWMgqXyni — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023

Jonathan Marchessault certainly skated like one of a kind …

Jonathan Marchessault extended his point streak to 10 games and became the first @GoldenKnights player in the regular season or #StanleyCup Playoffs to record a streak of that length.#NHLStats: https://t.co/EBZNGgbdih pic.twitter.com/aooqGjpDvm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 14, 2023

Getting Stone-d again …

One more time …

Hats off to the captain …

And to the maiden champions …

The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. pic.twitter.com/F6Z1ZTv06d — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) June 14, 2023

The other side of winning …

6/12/2023 at 10:56 EST the Miami Heat lose the NBA finals (4-1) EXACTLY 😱one day later on 6/13/2023 at 10:56 EST the Florida Panthers lose the Stanley Cup Finals (4-1) this is the second time in sports history where one city lost 2 major championships in a 24 hour span. (PHL) pic.twitter.com/DPxq2NByLs — IcyVert (@IcyVert) June 14, 2023

What a difference a year makes for Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy …

From a mutiny in Boston to ecstasy in Las Vegas. One year ago tomorrow Bruce Cassidy was sacked by the Bruins after essentially being fired by the players. Tonight, he’s gonna be a Stanley Cup champion and on the Cup for the rest of his days. pic.twitter.com/KyPb4KNDFF — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) June 14, 2023

An original Golden Knight claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, the first undrafted player to win the playoff MVP award since Wayne Gretzky …

🏆 JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT WINS THE CONN SMYTHE 🏆@JMarchessault18 takes home the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy after registering 13 goals and 12 assists! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eQAUUIaBTv — NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023

The Golden Knights earned the silver cup. Can you believe it? “No!” goalie Adin Hill told TNT …

Good Knights …