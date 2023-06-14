Captain Mark Stone scored three, Game 5 goals Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights blitzed the Florida Panthers, 9-3, to clinch the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.
Stone became the first skater to record a Cup-clinching hat trick since 1922 when Toronto St. Patricks’ sniper Dave Dye netted four markers.
To prepare for a big night, a little poolside rest was required …
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/80D3P0Arqo
— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 13, 2023
Vegas was ready to party …
VEGAS, BABY. VEGAS. @steveaoki IS HERE TO GET EVERYONE FIRED UP FOR GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL 😎 pic.twitter.com/zqcZmYIesJ
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023
Hockey may have been the main event, but the atmosphere was like a circus …
⚡️ IT’S AN ABSOLUTE ELECTRIC FACTORY ⚡️
The cast of KÀ from @Cirque is out here!!!! pic.twitter.com/BOZkgtFUFc
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023
Stone made sure his teammates were ready to meet the moment …
🎥 Roy & Stone 🎥
Stone: We understand the magnitude of the moment and guys are pretty excited just to walk into the building. pic.twitter.com/W6qtejymM7
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023
A confident walk to work …
Arriving for a big Knight 📸#VegasBorn | @Hilton pic.twitter.com/yXRXA58HtK
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2023
The Panthers were forced to play without their star …
Matthew Tkachuk will NOT be in the lineup tonight for the Florida Panthers.
How will the Panthers fare without their superstar? #TimeToHunt @TonyLuftman | @Rupper17 | @mike_p_johnson | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/5iekA92pXD
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 13, 2023
Setting the scene for Game 5 …
WELCOME TO THE ICE FOR GAME 5 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL
YOUR
VEGAS
GOLDEN
KNIGHTS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/01jsiByeLc
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Ok, let’s go …
Game ON!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/vmLloguETK
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 14, 2023
The captain steers the ship and Stone opened the scoring shorthanded …
THIS IS WHY HE WEARS THE C!!!!!!!!!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/SrZPpbvIOr
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
The Golden Knights came ready to claim the Cup …
A BIGGGGGG GOAL! 🦒 pic.twitter.com/O0F7XAzYyW
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
The Panthers briefly put up a fight …
AARON EKBLAD WITH HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SERIES!
The @FlaPanthers cut the deficit in half! #TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 14, 2023
But the blueliner knows how to score big postseason goals …
ALEC MARTINEZ IS JUST INSANE IN THE PLAYOFFS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bwpp94hQLK
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Alec Martinez celebrated the anniversary of his previous Stanley Cup-clinching goal in style …
9 years ago today, Alec Martinez scored the 2OT winner to seal the @LAKings‘ second #StanleyCup triumph in three years. 👑 pic.twitter.com/c7FN8EYjnG
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2023
The rout was on …
🐻 to 🤠 to 🍏!!! pic.twitter.com/ogWMgqXyni
— z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Jonathan Marchessault certainly skated like one of a kind …
Jonathan Marchessault extended his point streak to 10 games and became the first @GoldenKnights player in the regular season or #StanleyCup Playoffs to record a streak of that length.#NHLStats: https://t.co/EBZNGgbdih pic.twitter.com/aooqGjpDvm
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 14, 2023
Getting Stone-d again …
THE CAPTAIN DOUBLES DOWN! ✌️ #StanleyCup
🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx #NHLonTNT
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz pic.twitter.com/wJ1yYaMzhC
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
One more time …
MARK STONE @ENTERPRISE HAT TRICK!!! 🎩🎩🎩 #STANLEYCUP pic.twitter.com/4wKh06TNMo
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
Hats off to the captain …
Hats on the ice… https://t.co/1hM9q3f3Du pic.twitter.com/KhP6l3QiBX
— WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) June 14, 2023
And to the maiden champions …
The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. pic.twitter.com/F6Z1ZTv06d
— WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) June 14, 2023
The other side of winning …
6/12/2023 at 10:56 EST the Miami Heat lose the NBA finals (4-1)
EXACTLY 😱one day later on 6/13/2023 at 10:56 EST the Florida Panthers lose the Stanley Cup Finals (4-1)
this is the second time in sports history where one city lost 2 major championships in a 24 hour span. (PHL) pic.twitter.com/DPxq2NByLs
— IcyVert (@IcyVert) June 14, 2023
What a difference a year makes for Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy …
From a mutiny in Boston to ecstasy in Las Vegas. One year ago tomorrow Bruce Cassidy was sacked by the Bruins after essentially being fired by the players. Tonight, he’s gonna be a Stanley Cup champion and on the Cup for the rest of his days. pic.twitter.com/KyPb4KNDFF
— BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) June 14, 2023
An original Golden Knight claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy, the first undrafted player to win the playoff MVP award since Wayne Gretzky …
🏆 JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT WINS THE CONN SMYTHE 🏆@JMarchessault18 takes home the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy after registering 13 goals and 12 assists! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eQAUUIaBTv
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
The Golden Knights earned the silver cup. Can you believe it? “No!” goalie Adin Hill told TNT …
MARK STONE = STANLEY CUP CHAMPION. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/24BMa8dfVl
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
Good Knights …
THE @GOLDENKNIGHTS ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!!!#UKnightTheRealm | #VegasBorn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/untFT4aQu2
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 14, 2023