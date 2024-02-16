Stars give Predators record setting loss

The Dallas Stars trounced the Nashville Predators 9-2 on Thursday in one of the most lopsided games of the 2023-24 National Hockey League schedule this season. In fact, it was the most goals the Predators have ever given up at home in the history of their franchise, and tied the franchise record for the most goals allowed in a game.

How did the Stars beat the Predators by a touchdown?

Dallas had four goals in the first period, three goals in the second period, and two goals in the third period. Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario led the way with two goals and two assists for four points. Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario and Ty Dellandrea of Toronto had three points each as both had one goal and two assists. Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario scored twice, and three more Stars had multi-point games. Sam Steel of Adrossan, Alberta had one goal and one assist for two points, while Mason Marchment of Uxbridge, Ontario, and Ryan Suter of Madison, Wisconsin had two assists each. Other Stars goal scorers were Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland, and Craig Smith of Madison.

When did the Predators last give up nine goals in a game and eight goals at home?

The Predators last gave up nine goals on November 7, 2019 in a 9-4 Predators loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Three times before the Predators have allowed eight goals at home. They lost 8-6 to the Chicago Blackhawks on October 5, 2006, 8-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on March 2, 2020, and 8-3 to the St. Louis Blues on April 17, 2022.

Stars rolling and the Predators are not

Dallas leads the Central Division with the second best record in the National Hockey League. They have a record of 34 wins, 14 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 74 points. Dallas’s 74 points are only six points back of the Vancouver Canucks, which leads the NHL with 80 points. The Predators are at 56 points and trail the St. Louis Blues by four points for the final playoff spot.