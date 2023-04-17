Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson of Arcadia, California was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the Week from April 10-14 to close out the 2022-23 NHL regular season. In three games, Robertson had one goal and five assists for six points. He was also a +3 with three power-play points, nine shots on goal and two hits.

Three points against the Red Wings

On April 10, Robertson had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win Stars win over the Detroit Red Wings. He had two first period assists on goals by Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland, and Esa Lindell of Vantaa, Finland. Lindell’s goal was the game-winning goal at the time and put Dallas up 2-0. Robertson also scored from Hintz and Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland at the 55 second mark of the second period to put Dallas up 4-0.

Three assists against the Blues

On April 12, Robertson assisted on Dallas goals by Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin, Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario, and Hintz. Hintz’s goal was the game-winning goal at 4:48 of the second period on the power-play which put the Stars up 3-2 at the time.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 82 games, Robertson had 46 goads and 63 assists for 109 points. He was a +37 with 20 penalty minutes, 41 power-play points, seven game-winning goals, 313 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots, 57 hits, 62 takeaways, and 66 giveaways.

Second in the Central Division

The Stars finished second in the Central Division, With a record of 47 wins, 21 regulation losses, and 14 losses in extra time, they had 108 points. That was one less point than the division winning Colorado Avalanche. The Stars will now play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Monday.