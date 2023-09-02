Tennis News and Rumors

Stefanos Tsitsipas And Brother Petros Play Second Round Doubles Match At US Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas

Though Stefanos Tsitsipas, 25, lost in singles in the second round to qualifier Dominic Strickler, his US Open is ongoing in men’s doubles with his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas, 23.

The Tsitsipas brothers take on the second-seeded doubles team of American Austin Krajicek and Croatian Ivan Dodig at 12:15 EDT on Saturday.

Stefanos has had an eventful few days since losing to Strickler in a match where he served for the win in the fourth set and ultimately lost in five sets.

He fired his coach, former player Mark Philippoussis.


Stefanos reportedly felt “out of rhythm” with Philippoussis as his sole coach.

Tsitsipas has struggled in 2023 to find the coaching combination that works for him.

He ended his father’s involvement on his team earlier in the summer.


As for Philippoussis, he has been bouncing between Tsitsipas and his Greek female counterpart Maria Sakkari in 2023.


Sakkari has struggled with her tennis this season and continues to strive for the right team to help her return to her top form.

Both the ATP and WTA tours are more competitive when the Greek players are at their best.

Perhaps Stefanos Tsitsipas can find his way to that success through a doubles run at the US Open.

The former French Open (2021) and Australian Open (2023) finalist has never been past the second round of a Grand Slam in doubles.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner

Two best third round men’s matches at 2023 United States Open Saturday

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7min
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe Comes From Behind To Win, Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek Win 1R Match In Mixed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton
Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton Win, Will Face Each Other In Round Of 16 Match, Jennifer Brady Loses
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Townsend
American Taylor Townsend Falls In Singles But Still Alive In Doubles And Mixed Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Francis Tiafoe
Top five matches at 2023 US Open on Friday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner
Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top