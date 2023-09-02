Though Stefanos Tsitsipas, 25, lost in singles in the second round to qualifier Dominic Strickler, his US Open is ongoing in men’s doubles with his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas, 23.

The Tsitsipas brothers take on the second-seeded doubles team of American Austin Krajicek and Croatian Ivan Dodig at 12:15 EDT on Saturday.

Stefanos has had an eventful few days since losing to Strickler in a match where he served for the win in the fourth set and ultimately lost in five sets.

He fired his coach, former player Mark Philippoussis.

After his R2 loss to Stricker, Stefanos Tsitsipas says that his partnership with Mark Philippoussis ‘is over’ and that he felt ‘out of rhythm’ with only him on his team. Mark took over as head coach at the beginning of the month… pic.twitter.com/nPc9nJ3kjy — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 30, 2023



Stefanos reportedly felt “out of rhythm” with Philippoussis as his sole coach.

Tsitsipas has struggled in 2023 to find the coaching combination that works for him.

He ended his father’s involvement on his team earlier in the summer.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that with his father no longer acting as coach he’s hoping for “much more tranquility and calmness in the air when I’m competing.” This follows the announcement that Mark Philippoussis will be the world no.4’s head coach — Talking Tennis (@TalkingTennisTT) August 8, 2023



As for Philippoussis, he has been bouncing between Tsitsipas and his Greek female counterpart Maria Sakkari in 2023.

Maria Sakkari with Mark Philippoussis and Tom Hill during practice with Elena Rybakina. She started working with Mark in Nottingham. pic.twitter.com/i1Zd9hfd0V — Vicky Georgatou (@VGeorgatou) July 1, 2023



Sakkari has struggled with her tennis this season and continues to strive for the right team to help her return to her top form.

Maria Sakkari bursts into tears during press conference following her loss first round of US Open today 🥺 “Maybe I should take a break,” said Sakkari.pic.twitter.com/BN5GGrOVey — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) August 28, 2023

Both the ATP and WTA tours are more competitive when the Greek players are at their best.

Perhaps Stefanos Tsitsipas can find his way to that success through a doubles run at the US Open.

Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas warming up ahead of the doubles match against Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/JJj3N5Yp8B — Vicky Georgatou (@VGeorgatou) February 5, 2023

The former French Open (2021) and Australian Open (2023) finalist has never been past the second round of a Grand Slam in doubles.

