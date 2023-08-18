Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift: ‘That Girl Is Special’

Taylor Swift has a new fan, and his name is Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift After ‘Spectacular Concert’

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the popular sports media host discussed his experience attending a Swift concert with his two daughters and their friends.

Because of Smith’s notoriety, his daughters spread the word that “Daddy’s going to get them tickets.”

Smith spent $20,000 on tickets for his daughters and their friends. However, the high price did not deter Smith as he went to the concert after his friend, Mark Shapiro, gave him two free tickets.

“That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life,” Smith said.”

Stephen A. Smith On Taylor Swift: ‘That Girl Is Special

Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LPWqxHg8tu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 18, 2023

Smith went on to praise Swift for her three-hour show.

“Excuse my language, but that shit was off the chain,” Smith said. “Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

It’s only fair that Swift now goes on First Take to debate Jordan vs. LeBron against Smith.

