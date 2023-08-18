News

Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift: ‘That Girl Is Special’

Dan Girolamo
Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a new fan, and his name is Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith Praises Taylor Swift After ‘Spectacular Concert’

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the popular sports media host discussed his experience attending a Swift concert with his two daughters and their friends.

Because of Smith’s notoriety, his daughters spread the word that “Daddy’s going to get them tickets.”

Smith spent $20,000 on tickets for his daughters and their friends. However, the high price did not deter Smith as he went to the concert after his friend, Mark Shapiro, gave him two free tickets.

“That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life,” Smith said.”

Stephen A. Smith On Taylor Swift: ‘That Girl Is Special

Smith went on to praise Swift for her three-hour show.

“Excuse my language, but that shit was off the chain,” Smith said. “Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

It’s only fair that Swift now goes on First Take to debate Jordan vs. LeBron against Smith.

News
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

