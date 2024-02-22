Illinois’ men’s basketball team departed Rec Hall stunned.

Moments earlier, the No. 12-ranked Fighting Illini, following a Terrence Shannon Jr. Free throw, enjoyed a 10-point lead over host Penn State with 2:30 remaining in the second half of the Big Ten matchup.

An ill-advised foul on Zach Hicks’ 3-point attempt led to the Penn State forward hitting the three-game-winning free throws with 4.2 seconds to go.

Outscored 13-2 over the final 150 seconds, the second-place Illini (19-7, 10-5) suffered a hit to their conference title hopes. They trail the Purdue Boilermakers by two games.

Celebrating “Wear White” night, the Nittany Lions (13-14, 7-9) snapped a three-game losing streak as the team played at Rec Hall for the first time since 2015.

After scoring a season-low 49 points in a loss at the Nebraska Cornhuskers last Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ offense rebounded and notched a season-high 90 points for the second time.

X (Twitter) fans responded to Penn State rallying from a 14-point, second-half deficit to claim a fourth consecutive home win over a ranked club. It was a “throwback” Wednesday …

After Hicks hit the third – and game-clinching – free throw, fans stormed the historic court, celebrating Penn State’s second top-15 win this season …

Trailing by four with 30 seconds left, Jameel Brown created a turnover and Puff Johnson converted a layup …

Nick Kern Jr. paced Penn State with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half …

Before the game, the visiting Illini used the shootaround to adjust to the nearly 100-year-old gymnasium. Penn State played at the 6,500-seat Rec Hall until relocating to the 16,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center in 1996 …

After a strong start by the Nittany Lions, who opened with a quick 9-2 advantage, the Illini stormed back to claim a 48-41 halftime lead …

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins started the second half with a trey, but struggled late. He missed two free throws with 18 seconds remaining and fouled Hicks on a long trey attempt …

The Fighting Illini had a chance at the end, but the drive fell short …

Final score: Penn State 90, No. 12 Illinois 89 …

The closing sequence that led to the Nittany Lions’ comeback win …

“Epic choke” cried one Illinois fan. The Fighting Illini have five regular-season conference games remaining, beginning with a home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday …

