Summit League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., is set to host the 2023 Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship from March 3-7. The tournament winners will receive automatic berths to the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship.

This year marks the 15th consecutive year that the men’s basketball teams will wrap up their seasons in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center from March 3-7. The event has been extended by an extra day to include all ten teams. On the tournament’s opening day, matchups will occur between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds and the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds in both brackets.

Oral Roberts Rolls On

Oral Roberts has been an unstoppable downhill train, and that continues into the Summit League tournament. If the Golden Eagles don’t win the Summit League tournament, the loss that knocks them out will be their first conference loss of the season. ORU currently sits at 18-0 in the conference and 27-4 overall. Many will remember when Oral Roberts made an improbable run to the sweet 16 as a 15-seed with wins over 2-seed Ohio State and the 7-seed Florida Gators before losing a 2-point battle to the Arkansas Razorbacks. If ORU can win it again, they will almost certainly be higher than a 15-seed.

2023 Summit League Conference Standings

Summit League
Team
CONF
GB
W-L
STRK
L10
HOME
AWAY
Oral Roberts
18-0
27-4
W14
10-0
16-0
11-4
South Dakota State
13-5
5
18-12
L1
7-3
10-2
6-9
North Dakota State
11-7
7
14-16
W2
6-4
9-4
5-10
St. Thomas
9-9
9
18-13
L2
5-5
12-2
4-11
Western Illinois
9-9
9
16-13
L1
5-5
10-4
5-9
South Dakota
7-11
11
12-18
W1
3-7
8-6
2-11
Kansas City
7-11
11
11-20
L5
3-7
6-8
3-11
Denver
6-12
12
15-16
W2
3-7
9-5
4-11
North Dakota
6-12
12
12-19
W1
5-5
8-8
4-11
Omaha
4-14
14
8-22
L2
1-9
5-7
1-15

 

2023 Summit League Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

    • Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    • When: Mar 3 – Mar 7

    • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

* All times ET

March 3 First Round

  • Game 1: No. 9 North Dakota vs. No. 8 Denver, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
  • Game 2: No. 10 Omaha vs. No. 7 Kansas City, 9:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 4 Quarterfinals

  • Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
  • Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 South Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 5 Quarterfinals

  • Game 5: No. 5 St. Thomas vs. No. 4 Western Illinois, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
  • Game 6: No. 6 South Dakota vs. No. 3 North Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

March 6 Semifinals

  • Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 7:00 p.m. ESPN+
  • Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:30 pm, ESPN+

March 7 Championship

  • Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

2023 Summit League Tournament Bracket

Summit League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
