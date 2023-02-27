The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament will tip off from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 28 with the championship game taking place on March 6. Find the latest Sun Belt Conference Tournament bracket, schedule, and standings, along with how to watch and live stream all of the action in 2023.

It’s impressive to see Southern Miss turn their season around and win the Sun Belt Conference title after a difficult season in Conference USA last year. As the top seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, they will have a chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but it won’t be an easy road. They will need to win three more games in the tournament to secure their spot, and there will surely be other hungry teams looking to do the same. Nonetheless, their 25-6 record speaks for itself and shows just how much they have improved this season.

Just behind The Eagles is Marshall who won 24 games overall and Lousiana Lafayette with 23 overall wins. A conference with four teams with 20+ wins displays quite a bit of dept.

Sun Belt Conference Standings

Southern Miss 14-4 – 25-6 W1 8-2 15-0 8-6 Marshall 13-5 1 24-7 L1 7-3 15-2 9-5 Louisiana 13-5 1 23-7 W2 7-3 14-0 7-7 James Madison 12-6 2 21-10 W1 8-2 11-3 8-6 Old Dominion 11-7 3 19-11 W3 8-2 12-4 6-5 Troy 11-7 3 19-12 W2 6-4 11-3 7-8 South Alabama 9-9 5 16-15 L1 8-2 10-4 4-10 Georgia Southern 9-9 5 16-15 W2 4-6 12-4 3-11 Appalachian State 9-9 5 16-15 L1 5-5 10-7 6-7 UL Monroe 7-11 7 11-20 L7 2-8 7-8 4-10 Texas State 6-12 8 13-18 L2 3-7 4-10 7-7 Coastal Carolina 5-13 9 11-19 L3 1-9 8-8 3-11 Arkansas State 4-14 10 12-19 W1 3-7 10-8 2-11 Georgia State 3-15 11 10-20 L7 1-9 10-9 0-11

Sun Belt Conference Tournament Schedule

Venue: Pensacola Bay Center

Where: Pensacola, Florida

When: Feb 28 – Mar 6

How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

Tuesday, February 28

Game 1 – (12) Coastal Carolina vs. (13) Arkansas State – 5 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 2 – (11) Texas State vs. (14) Georgia State – 7:30 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Thursday, March 2

Game 3 – (8) South Alabama vs. (9) App State – 11:30 a.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 4 – (5) Troy vs. Winner Game 1 – 2 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 5 – (6) Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 2 – 5 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 6 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) ULM – 7:30 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Saturday, March 4

Game 7 – (1) Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 3 – 11:30 a.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 8 – (4) James Madison vs. Winner Game 4 – 2 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 9 – (3) Marshall vs. Winner Game 5 – 5 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 10 – (2) Louisiana vs. Winner Game 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Sunday, March 5

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 5 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Game 12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 7:30 p.m. CT [ESPN+]

Monday, March 6 (Championship)

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – 6 p.m. CT [ESPN2]

Sun Belt Conference Tournament Bracket

Southern Miss will be the top seed in the Sun Belt Tournament while Louisana is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Check out the Sun Belt Conference Tournament bracket below.