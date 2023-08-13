Suns to Retire Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudamire’s Jerseys

The Phoenix Suns will honor two stars that played with them during the 2000’s. The organization will

retire the numbers 31 and 32. These numbers were of course donned by Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudamire. Owner, Matt Ishbia, had this to say:

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform.” Matt also added “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.”

The Suns have high regard for these two highflyers. They already have high hopes going into next season with their new-look super team with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.

Shawn Marion’s Career as a Sun

Shawn Marion was known for his unorthodox shooting form and his ability to soar through the air in his prime. He helped form an underrated trio alongside Steven Nash and Amar’e Stoudamire. Marion was eventually traded as part of the infamous Shaquille O’Neal deal. Throughout the 660 regular season games Marion appeared in for the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 18.4 points, 10.0 total rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Not to mention, the high-flying small forward made four All-Star Teams during his Phoenix Suns tenure. While he may not be a household name, Shawn Marion was great with the Suns.

Amar’e Stoudamire’s Career as a Sun

Amar’e Stoudamire formed one of the best pick and roll duos in NBA history with Steve Nash. Before taking off for New York, Stoudamire was an ideal co-star for the Phoenix Suns. In the 516 regular season matchups Stoudamire played for the Suns, he tallied 21.4 points, 8.9 total rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. During his eight years with the Suns, Stoudamire was an All-Star a total of five out of six times in his career. Stoudamire is another case of what could have been if injuries did not plague him toward the end. He was excellent at the start of his tenure with the Knicks, but knee injuries eventually slowed him down. While Stoudamire and Marion may not be Steve Nash, it is easy to see why the franchise is retiring their jerseys next season.

